Liam Lawson will step back up to a Red Bull Racing seat for the Dutch Grand Prix, with Isack Hadjar missing out through a wrist injury.

In his place at Racing Bulls, former Red Bull driver and current team reserve, Yuki Tsunoda, will return to the grid at Zandvoort this weekend.

Liam Lawson steps in for Isack Hadjar at Red Bull, Yuki Tsunoda returns to F1 grid

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Lawson had a difficult two-race stint alongside Max Verstappen at the beginning of the 2025 season, before a swift demotion back to Red Bull’s sister team as Tsunoda was handed the Red Bull Racing seat for the remainder of the year.

It emerged on Wednesday morning that Hadjar was set to miss the Dutch Grand Prix after suffering a wrist injury, with both Red Bull and Racing Bulls tweaking their driver lineups as a result.

A Red Bull Racing statement read: “Oracle Red Bull Racing driver, Isack Hadjar, has sustained a wrist injury during summer shutdown that will prevent him from racing at the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix.

“We will be welcoming back Liam Lawson who will replace him in RB22 this weekend.

“The team wishes Isack a speedy recovery and thanks Liam for stepping in on short notice.”

A Racing Bulls statement read: “Visa Cash App Racing Bulls can confirm that Liam Lawson will race for Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend due to Isack Hadjar’s wrist injury.

“As a result of the driver change, reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda will race for Racing Bulls in Zandvoort this weekend alongside Arvid Lindblad.

“We thank both Liam and Yuki for their adaptability as the teams prepare for the weekend and we wish Isack a speedy recovery.”

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Lawson holds the upper hand within the Racing Bulls stable so far this season, leading rookie Arvid Lindblad in the standings by 20 points at the halfway point of the season.

The New Zealander will have another chance to impress on a short-term basis at Red Bull, in what coincidentally will be a second opportunity at a Formula 1 switch at Zandvoort.

He subbed in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at Racing Bulls in 2023, whose hand injury meant Lawson stepped up for his Formula 1 debut.

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