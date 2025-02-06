Isack Hadjar says he will cut out his ranting over the radio in his debut Racing Bulls campaign after Helmut Marko warned him to “keep his emotions under control”.

Not for the first time in recent years, Red Bull have put a driver known for his outbursts into one of their cars, creating what could be the most vocal line-up on the grid as Hadjar will partner Yuki Tsunoda this season.

No one will hear Isack Hadjar scream, especially not Helmut Marko

Red Bull motorsport advisor Marko lambasted Tsunoda for his expletive-filled rants in yesteryear, saying in 2022: “At some point, his outbursts of rage on the radio went too far.

“If you swear and curse in the middle of a corner, that’s not good. Then you drive slower. We explained that to him that he has to stop it.

“In addition, the engineer can’t do anything with feedback like ‘bloody f*cking car’. We have to know what exactly is the car doing. He has to analyse that and then say it factually.”

It was a lesson the Japanese driver learned, earning praise from Marko last season when he told Sky Deutschland that Tsunoda’s “lack of control on the radio has gone, he’s really blossomed”.

It is control that Red Bull will be hoping Tsunoda can teach his new team-mate, Hadjar.

The 20-year-old is stepping up from Formula 2 to Formula 1 this season with Red Bull’s junior team, Racing Bulls. But even before his first Grand Prix, he’s already in Marko’s crosshairs.

“Isack is fast but he has to keep his emotions under control,” the 81-year-old told the Inside Line F1 podcast in the days ahead of Hadjar’s confirmation as a Racing Bulls driver.

“One example is Monte Carlo, I forgot the driver who through the Safety Car all of a sudden was in front of him, and he was moaning and complaining and so on. The guy had cold tyres, he should have tried to attack him instead of being all over the place on the radio.

“So generally, focus on the important things, make less mistakes, like he had a spin at the test in Abu Dhabi and I think he had also a spin on the Friday outing. Be more consistent, but the speed and everything is here and the rest comes with routine.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also noted Hadjar’s outburst, saying: “Yeah, it’s his character. I think he’s quite an emotive communicator.”

But rather than earn the ire of his team principals, Hadjar admitted to L’Equipe that he needs to cut out that behaviour.

“Yes, being angry on the radio,” he told the French publication. “It’s a weakness for some people, but for me, it’s not important. I’m aware of what I’m doing and I know why I’m doing it.

“But I understand. We’re going to cut that this year, that’s all.

“I’ll scream all by myself in my car and no one will hear.”

