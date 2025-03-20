Isack Hadjar also found it “embarrassing” after crashing out on the formation lap of his first Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Hadjar was responding to comments made by Red Bull senior advisor and driver programme boss Helmut Marko which sparked plenty of debate, though Hadjar hinted that Marko’s words perhaps got lost in translation between German and English.

With the Albert Park circuit left greasy and treacherous after earlier rain, Hadjar – who had impressed so far on debut – was the first to be caught out in the opening race of the season – and his F1 career – spinning out of the second corner and whacking the back of his VCARB on the wall, sealing his elimination.

The F1 rookie was distraught after the incident, returning to the paddock a teary wreck where Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony rushed over to console him. Marko, it appeared, was not in such a sympathetic of mood.

“Embarrassing” was his verdict to Austrian broadcaster ORF, after Hadjar “put on a tearful show”.

Formula 1 quickly moves on to the Chinese Grand Prix this weekend, and ahead of the action getting underway, Hadjar was asked for his take on what Marko had said.

“I found it embarrassing myself,” he said.

“I know Helmut. I had him on the phone a day later, all good. I’ve known him since a few years now. I know how he works.

“And also another point, I think he said that speaking German, he was reinterpreted differently. You don’t know about the body language. I didn’t see the footage, I can’t say much, but apart from that.

“And honestly, all the love from the fans and the people, I did not expect that at all when I binned it in the wall, so that was nice.”

Hadjar was speaking in a press conference ahead of the race weekend, where also in the room was former Red Bull racer Alex Albon, the driver now of Williams therefore also well-accustomed to working with Marko.

“I don’t see it so much as a setback,” Albon said of Hadjar’s Australian GP incident. “I think Isack had a fantastic start to his Formula 1 career.

“I think the pace was surprisingly strong, actually, from all of the rookies. For a weekend in Australia, where the track is very difficult, I was surprised how quick the rookies took up the street.

“But I think it’s been a good start for him. I think he’s going to be someone we’re looking out on for the rest of the year for sure.”

Asked for his advice to Hadjar on how to handle Marko, known for his to-the-point approach, Albon added: “Enjoy it. Enjoy the process.”

And crucially, Hadjar will go into the Chinese Grand Prix with a clear mind, having managed to cast away thoughts of that Australian GP shunt.

Asked how quickly after his crash he was able to turn the page, Hadjar replied: “Monday I already felt quite a lot better, especially knowing that it’s a back-to-back weekend, so I’ve got to run it back quite early, not having a month to dwell on it.

“So, no, quite quickly, I would say.”

The Chinese GP is the first event to use the F1 Sprint format in 2025.

