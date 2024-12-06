Isack Hadjar reveals crucial Red Bull F1 career decision timeline

Isack Hadjar said his Red Bull future will be decided in the next few weeks after he took Max Verstappen’s seat for FP1 in Abu Dhabi.

The 20-year-old is widely expected to be the next driver to move off the Red Bull conveyor belt and has suggested his future will be made public in the next few weeks.

Hadjar finished 15th in his fourth FP1 of his career but his experience in F1 may soon grow exponentially with the French-Algerian widely expected to move up to VCARB for 2025.

Pressed on when we might learn his future, Hadjar told media including PlanetF1.com “I should know within two weeks.”

“I think I’ve shown enough,” he said of his credentials to be in F1. ‘What is coming Saturday and Sunday won’t affect my future.

“I really want to bring the [F2] title for me, for my team.

As for his performance in Friday’s FP1, Hadjar went as far as to say he was “delighted” with what he achieved.

“Honestly, I’m quite delighted, because performance wise, it was much better than my last three FP1s,” he said.

“The run plan was more ideal for me. I got to do more laps. So I was happy with how it went, except the spin at the beginning.”

Earlier in the day, Red Bull boss Christian Horner described Hadjar as part of the team’s “tremendous pool of talent” but insisted Sergio Perez’s future would be the first to be decided.

“We’re fortunate that we’ve got a tremendous pool of talent,” HJorner said. “It was good to see Isack Hadjar getting a run out as well in free practice there.

“We’ve got two talented drivers in VCARB. But until the situation is clear with Sergio and what he wants to do, everything else is purely speculation.

“Obviously, Checo is our driver. He remains our driver, contracted to the team. And obviously, this season hasn’t gone to anyone’s plan, particularly with Checo’s performance and since Monaco, it’s been very, very tough for him. And so inevitably, once we get this race out of the way, we’ll sit down and discuss the future.

“But Checo has been a very important part of our team. He’s done a tremendous job for us. If you think back, you know, only three years to that 2021 final, you know, two Constructors’ Championship that he’s contributed to as well.

“So there’s huge respect for Checo within the team and nobody likes to see him struggling like the way he has. And, you know, we’ll sit down and discuss things after the season.”

