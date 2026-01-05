Isack Hadjar says he and Max Verstappen must do the “same job” of adapting to the Red Bull F1 2026 car, with Hadjar able to feel “if the car goes into one direction”, and “contribute to that change”.

This is the “ideal scenario” for Hadjar as he prepares to become the latest driver that steps up to the plate as Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate. Hadjar described Verstappen as “starving” for further F1 success, despite the four World Championships which he already has, an attitude which is “very impressive” to Hadjar’s mind.

Will Isack Hadjar withstand Max Max Verstappen test?

The Frenchman believes his cause will be helped by the complete reset for F1 2026. Smaller, lighter cars, plus 50/50 electric and biofuel engines come into play, this a complete overhaul to the regulations.

Verstappen extracted three championships from the previous, ground effect cars, and sent teammates Sergio Perez, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda packing.

But, as Hadjar was asked for his plan to take on the Verstappen and Red Bull challenge, he spoke of both of them starting from scratch, which he will look to use in his favour.

“It’s not the same car at all next year. So that’s it. We’re going to get the car we have,” he said.

“The team is going to build this car. I have to adapt to that car, and Max will have to do the same job. And if the car goes into one direction, at least I’ll be there to feel the change. And ideally, I contribute to that change. So, you know, that would be the ideal scenario.

“And, you know, I’ve never repeated every year. I’ve always competed in different cars, so I don’t know what it’s like doing twice the same thing, the same job. So I think I’m pretty decent at adapting, so I’m actually confident.”

That adaptation and confidence is likely to be tested to the extreme by Verstappen, a driver already regarded as one of the best ever seen in Formula 1.

He fell narrowly short of winning a fifth consecutive title in 2025, having gone from 104 points behind, to just two adrift of Lando Norris, who claimed his maiden crown.

“What I find very impressive with Max is that after four world championships, he’s still very, very hungry and very mad when it doesn’t go his way, because he always wants to win,” said Hadjar.

“I don’t think every champion can do that. Once you pass a certain level, you can maybe slow down a bit in your approach, but he seems to be starving, just like I am. So, it’s very impressive.”

Verstappen is one of two multi-time Red Bull World Champions alongside Sebastian Vettel.

Now, Verstappen, Hadjar and Red Bull will bid to ensure fresh success is realised in Formula 1’s new era.

Asked what excites him the most about this new chapter with Red Bull, Hadjar said: “Honestly, there’s two things – being in a world champion team. When I grew up watching Formula 1, I saw Vettel winning all these races, as a kid, with Red Bull.

“And being team-mates with Max, to see what it’s like – what facing the best level in the world feels like. It’s definitely super-exciting.”

