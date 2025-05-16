Lewis Hamilton was shocked with Isack Hadjar’s antics during practice at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, claiming the Racing Bulls driver “just brake tested me”.

Imola is an important race for both Ferrari and Racing Bulls; F1’s two Italian teams.

Lewis Hamilton: Oh shit!

However, the start of the weekend could have ended in tears during first practice when Hadjar braked sharply in front of Hamilton as the latter was in conversation with his race engineer, Riccardo Adami.

Speaking with Adami over the radio while he was on a slow lap, Hamilton was talking about his “time” when Hadjar came shooting past him on the right, pulled in front – and braked.

Hamilton, who was on the left of the circuit and off the racing line, suddenly had a close-up view of the VCARB02’s rear wing.

“Oh shit!” explained Hamilton: “Jeez, this guy in front just brake tested me.”

Hamilton and Adami then went back to discussing the lap.

But while Hadjar’s antics could be questioned, it is clear to see that he had a Red Bull driver on his rear wing on a hot lap and therefore moved over to give the RB21 the racing line.

However, as they were coming up to the chicane, he had to brake, forcing Hamilton to also hit the brakes.

Hamilton finished FP1 with the fifth fastest time, the Ferrari driver less than a tenth of a second off the pace of championship leader Oscar Piastri on a weekend in which Ferrari have brought a few small updates for the SF-25.

Hamilton, though, made it known to Adami that there is still room to improve. But where and how, he wasn’t open to sharing with the world.

“In the lap I’m struggling to… I’ll tell you afterwards,” he told his race engineer.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Imola weekend, the first of Ferrari’s two home Grands Prix, Hamilton made it clear that despite his early-season troubles, he believes that it’s only a matter of time before he gets it right with Ferrari.

“Ultimately, it comes down to the self-belief you have, and it’s just a mentality,” he said.

“I truly believe I’m far from perfect, I truly believe that each day I can do better, I can try harder and if I fail, I try again.

“I think when it gets low, I have tools in which I utilise.

“I don’t really listen to all the stuff. There’s so many rumours, so many people making assumptions, comments, judgements.

“99 per cent of them don’t actually know really what’s going on. Probably 100 per cent don’t know what I’ve been through to get where I am today.

“The other things I have often find myself having to just remind myself, I have won seven titles; I have won more than any other driver in history. I have to remind myself that I also have done great things.

“And while things aren’t always going to be great, and we’re having this period of time, things will get better if you believe and if you continue to push and work.

“There’s no lack of enthusiasm or talent in this team.

“I genuinely truly believe we’re going to get there at some stage, we just have to be patient.”

