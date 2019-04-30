Italian GP set for Monza extension until 2024

Monza is set to get a five-year extension to continue hosting the Italian Grand Prix, according to reports from racing.ap.

The current deal is one of five which expire at the end of this season along with Silverstone, Circuit de Catalunya, Mexcico City and Hockenheim.

But, on Tuesday the Italian Automobile Club said that a deal in principal had been reached with Liberty Media on “the economic details of the contract” to keep the event at Monza until 2024.

The Ferrari F2005 of Michael Schumacher at the 2005 Italian Grand Prix, held at Monza. pic.twitter.com/bJgdOJiW7W — Classic Formula 1 (@ClassicFormula1) April 26, 2019

Monza, which first hosted an Italian GP in 1922, is considered a key fixture of the Formula 1 season – no track has hosted more Formula 1 races than Monza having featured on the inaugural 1950 calendar.

The 2019 Italian Grand Prix is scheduled to take place in September, by which point a definite answer to its future will hopefully have been found.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.