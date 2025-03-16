A slippery white line, a spike in RPM and a “little” too much right foot at the same time all played a part in Jack Doohan’s race-ending Australia Grand Prix crash.

Doohan lined up 14th at Sunday’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix, the Australian the second-best qualifier out of Formula 1’s six rookie drivers.

His race was over on very first lap of the Grand Prix.

In tricky wet conditions on a slippery Albert Park circuit, the Alpine driver lost control of his A525 out of Turn 5 on the run down to 6, suddenly turning left as he put the power down and spun into the wall.

The car came to a halt in the middle of the track with the Aussie unable to continue.

Doohan admits the crash was to the track conditions combined with a spike in his engine’s RPM, none of which was helped by a “little” too much right foot.

“To be honest, the laps to the grid were actually quite okay,” he said. “Felt quite comfortable. And even overlaying to see how I was shaping up, it seemed quite okay.

“It seems I lost it on the third to fourth gear up shift, as soon as I went into fourth, I lost the car. So, some things that I’m going to need to understand, because for me that wasn’t out of the normal.

“Unfortunately, big consequences, but I’ve definitely learned, and I’m going to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

“I think maybe a combination of the white line, but it seems that it’s that we had a spike in RPM when I’ve up shifted the fourth so that we’re just double checking to make sure that everything’s behaving itself.

“And maybe a little bit less right foot, a little bit more left, and it won’t happen again.”

The 22-year-old was one of six drivers who didn’t see the chequered flag, with his fellow rookie Isack Hadjar crashing on the formation lap already while Carlos Sainz crashed behind a Safety Car. Two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso’s name was also on the list.

Doohan says he’s not looking to that list, he made a mistake, and it probably won’t be his last.

“It’s my first shunt in one of these Formula 1 cars. I’m sure it won’t be the last. It’s a brutal way to have it,” he said.

“But you know, it happens. We’re humans. I didn’t want it to happen, but it has. So I’ve accepted it.

“And yeah, not really looking for excuses out there, for other drivers or anything like that. I made this mistake, and I accept it, and I look forward to just bouncing back.”

Ready to turn the page, the Alpine driver says there are positives he can take from the weekend even if it didn’t end how he hoped.

“To be honest, the pace was strong. We were split on aero for most of the weekend, and we still were quite okay in P1 to P3, shaping up next to Pierre [Gasly] and went to the high downforce yesterday afternoon, which felt much more comfortable. We were quite strong.

“I think yesterday afternoon, if we could have completed that at that Q2 lap, we would have been comfortably in the Q3 on a high 15, and that already would have put us in a good place.

“I think P8, P7 was on the cards yesterday afternoon – if, buts and maybes. But it’s good confidence to know going in for the rest of the season.”

Doohan’s crash comes at a time when the Australian driver is rumoured to be fighting for his future, speculation claiming his Alpine contract only guarantees him a handful of races. He, however, stated on Thursday that he has a “contract for at least this year, if not more”.

