Alpine reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa will replace Jack Doohan for the first practice session at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, the team have confirmed.

Hirakawa, who won the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours race with Toyota in 2022, is one of four reserve drivers – including Franco Colapinto, Paul Aron and Kush Maini – on Alpine’s roster for the F1 2025 season.

Jack Doohan to sit out FP1 at Japanese Grand Prix

The 31-year-old was signed by Alpine on the same day the team announced the capture of Colapinto from Williams in January.

Alpine confirmed at the time that Hirakawa would drive in FP1 at his home race in Japan, with the team announcing on Tuesday that he will take over Doohan’s car on Friday at Suzuka.

Under F1’s rules, teams are obligated to hand four FP1 appearances per season – one with each car – to rookie drivers to help them gain crucial experience.

In an Alpine statement, Hirakawa said: “I’m very excited, I can’t wait to drive the A525 in Free Practice 1 this weekend.

“I’m looking back to 18 years ago to 2007, the first time I went to watch the Japanese Grand Prix, it was a different track, Fuji, but it was Formula 1 in Japan.

“Since then, I started my racing career and now to drive during the weekend is going to be a dream come true, I just can’t wait.

“I have got everything prepared, we did simulator work in Enstone a few days ago and I’m going to enjoy the moment.

“Hopefully the weather is good, it will be a short session, but I will enjoy it and do my best for the team to hopefully input some direction on setup.

“I just want to add my appreciation to everyone at the team for the opportunity and support.”

Doohan finds himself under huge pressure amid persistent rumours that he could be replaced by Colapinto at some stage during the F1 2025 season.

Despite measuring up well against established team-mate Pierre Gasly at the first two races of the season in Australia and China, Doohan remains without a point on the board having followed up his retirement in Melbourne with 13th place in Shanghai.

The decision for Doohan to sit out FP1 at the Japanese Grand Prix has been questioned by Karun Chandhok, the Sky F1 pundit, who argued that it would have made more sense for Hirakawa to step in for Gasly given the Frenchman’s greater experience.

In a post on social media, Chandhok said: “Surely it would make more sense for Doohan to get more mileage at this early stage of the season and let the Hirakawa drive Gasly’s car?”

Hirakawa previously participated in FP1 with McLaren at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, setting the 14th fastest time.

The 31-year-old also participated in the 2024 post-season test with the Haas team, who announced a technical partnership with Toyota last year, marking the Japanese manufacturer’s first involvement in F1 since its withdrawal at the end of the 2009 season.

Toyota’s head of global motorsport, Masaya Kaji, confirmed earlier this year that the car company is “gradually moving” towards a full-time return to F1 in the coming years.

PlanetF1.com revealed in January that Haas have employed a so-called ‘Toyota agent’ to manage their relationship with the Japanese manufacturer, with former Renault/Alpine engineer Pierre Genon appointed to the newly created role of Toyota project manager.

