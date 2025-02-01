Jack Doohan says he is “very motivated” for the F1 2025 season with Alpine and is looking forward to “doing the work with my hands and feet.”

Doohan has been promoted to a race seat with Alpine for F1 2025, but after the team signed Williams’ Franco Colapinto as reserve, team principal Oliver Oakes publicly assured the rookie will be “getting his fair crack” this season.

Jack Doohan ‘very motivated’ to start ‘super special’ F1 2025 season

Oakes believes the joining of dots linking Colapinto to a race seat at Alpine before a wheel has been turned was “harsh on Jack”, given that the Argentine driver has been signed as a reserve and the move is “genuinely to give the team options further down the line.”

Doohan remains in the best position to make an impression when the season gets underway, lining up alongside Pierre Gasly, and after his debut in Abu Dhabi in December, he is ready for the new season to get going in earnest.

When presented with Oakes’ comments about him being assured a ‘fair crack’ ahead of the season and asked about his motivation for the year, the Australian said he is hoping to do his talking when the lights go out in Melbourne.

“Yeah, I’m very motivated,” Doohan told Sky Sports News.

“I look forward, to be honest, just to getting on track and doing the work with my hands and my feet and steering that car as best as I can.”

More on the current driver situation at Alpine

👉 PF1 verdict: Is Alpine’s move for Franco Colapinto unfair on Jack Doohan?

👉 Explained: Franco Colapinto’s Alpine deal and how Williams can still benefit

With his full-time arrival on the grid coinciding with a number of moves across the paddock, as well as a host of rookie arrivals in Andrea Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes, Oliver Bearman at Haas, Gabriel Bortoleto at Sauber and Isack Hadjar at VCARB, it was put to the young Alpine driver that it was a good time to be joining Formula 1.

He agreed, and he is looking to use this time to establish himself as a Formula 1 driver.

“For sure, it’s super special,” he said.

“Been watching these guys ever since I was a little boy, especially Lewis [Hamilton], so to be coming in to be one of the 20 drivers on the grid, it’s super special, and I look forward to the cementing my place here for the future.

“It’s a super special time for me. I’m stoked to be a part of it, being with the team all last week as well, and the start of this week, and to spend a great day capturing our moments ahead of the year as well.”

Read next: GPDA boss responds after FIA threaten bans, points deductions for F1 2025