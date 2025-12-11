Jack Doohan’s foray into Super Formula has not gone to plan during testing, with the former F1 driver crashing on back-to-back days at Degner 2 at Suzuka.

Dropped by Alpine after just six races in the F1 2025 championship, Doohan has been linked to a reserve role with the Toyota-backed Haas team, one that PlanetF1.com understands could dovetail an F1 reserve role with racing in Super Formula.

Jack Doohan’s Suzuka troubles continued in Super Formula

The Australian was in action at the Suzuka circuit during a three-day test, driving for the Toyota-powered Kondo Racing outfit in the Super Formula series.

Both days ended in crashes for the Australian racer.

Doohan crashed at the Degner 2 on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, impacting the rear-end on the opening day before day two’s nose-first crash.

The 22-year-old walked away unscathed from both crashes.

Jack Doohan no quedó muy seguro sobre la dureza de la contención de la curva Degner. Así que volvió a chocar para tener mejores conclusiones. pic.twitter.com/4Pb5Fb2DUk — Alpinito 🧉🇦🇷 (@SoyAlpinito) December 11, 2025

It’s not the first time Doohan had crashed at the Suzuka circuit this year, as he binned the Alpine A525 during FP2 at April’s Japanese Grand Prix when he lost it at Turn 1.

Doohan crashed at the start of his second flying lap in FP2 when he didn’t close the DRS, carried too much speed into the corner and went flying off the track at 185mph.

The driver declared himself “okay” after the crash but was taken to the track’s Medical Centre for further checks where he was cleared to race.

Doohan was ultimately dropped from the Alpine race seat, replaced by Franco Colapinto at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Although Doohan has been testing with the Kondo Racing team, the 22-year-old is not signed up for the 2026 season.

Watch our drifting finale with V14

Toyota global motorsport director Masaya Kaji told Autosport: “There’s nothing concrete I can say now, but he is a good driver.”

Last season, Kondo Racing finished seventh in the championship on 29.5 points with one top-three result in the 12 rounds, while Docomo Team Dandelion Racing took the title with 215 points.

TOM’S was the leading Toyota-powered squad in third, with three wins courtesy of Sho Tsuboi and Sacha Fenestraz.

Doohan’s move to Super Formula with Kondo Racing, should it happen, would also open the door for the driver to take on a reserve driver role with Haas in addition to a Super Formula programme, in the hope of landing of an F1 race return in 2027.

Haas has both Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman under contract for F1 2026, both of whom are understood to be out of contract at the end of next season.

However, PlanetF1.com understands that for the moment no deal has been done either in Super Formula or with Haas, and Doohan remains under contract with Alpine – a deal thought to officially extend until the end of 2026.

Read next: Jack Doohan F1 lifeline emerges as part of new 2026 programme