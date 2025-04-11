Worrying Jack Doohan Japanese GP footage sparks response over injury concerns

Jack Doohan says he is feeling “100 per cent” despite worrying footage emerging after the Japanese Grand Prix of the Alpine driver needing assistance climbing out of his A525 after the race.

Doohan suffered a huge 180mph crash in FP2 at the Suzuka circuit, the driver hitting the barrier hard and needing a moment before climbing out of his stricken car.

He was escorted to the FIA’s medical car before being taken to the medical centre for precautionary checks.

“Okay” was the word from Doohan and also Alpine.

Racing from 19th on the grid to 15th at the flag in a race in which overtaking was nearly impossible, Doohan was caught on camera needing assistance from the parc ferme marshals to climb out of his A525 after the 53-lap Grand Prix.

Amidst speculation that he had injured his wrists in the £1.3 million crash, Alpine coincidently put reserve driver Franco Colapino through his paces in a TPC test on the Sunday of Suzuka, the driver in action at the Monza circuit in a pre-planned outing.

The Argentinean’s services, though, will not be required with Doohan revealing he is feeling “100 per cent” having had a few days to shake off the aftereffects of his huge crash.

“Yeah, just winded. Just 100%. All completely perfect, yeah. Thank you,” he told the media, including PlanetF1.com, in Bahrain.

Questioned about that worrying footage that had emerged, he added: “I think I was sore a little bit on Friday, certainly Saturday a bit worse, and Sunday a little bit worse again.

“So I’d say there was pain from the start of the race, not necessarily towards the end.

“It helps with the adrenaline a little bit, for sure. And yeah, I think it’s natural with the shunt and just the positioning that I suffered a little bit of soreness.

“But a couple of days off—Monday, Tuesday and also yesterday—have been very much needed and very good for the body.”

The Aussie heads into the Bahrain weekend still chasing his and Alpine’s first points of the F1 2025 season.

Doohan is convinced they are moving in the right direction.

“Yeah, to be honest, there’s been at least some silver lining in each weekend and some positives to take away, which have been the most important thing,” he said.

“”I think as long as you learn from the setbacks or things you can improve on, and digest them — and then you can make sure you know where those positives came from and how to replicate them.

“I think the biggest goal this weekend is just to put the weekend together, have a smooth run from start to finish, and just keep building and inching closer and closer so that we can start to get that complete package.

