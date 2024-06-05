Jack Doohan will complete the fifth FP1 session of his career this weekend as he jumps in the Alpine car of Esteban Ocon in Canada.

Teams are required to run rookies – drivers with two grands prix or fewer on their CV – in two FP1 sessions over the course of the season and Alpine will use the opening session in Montreal to fulfil one of those obligations.

Doohan is a member of the Alpine academy and is many people’s favourite to get the seat in 2025 following Ocon’s departure, which was confirmed earlier this week.

The 21-year-old Australian is currently serving as reserve driver for the team and will be in the A524 this weekend.

“Really excited to get out on track in Montreal for FP1,” he said upon confirmation.

“It will be my first time driving at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, which I am looking forward to. I am grateful to the team for the opportunity to get more track time, and also familiarise myself with 2024 machinery early in the season. This will also help with the work I am doing in the simulator, particularly at the European rounds.

“My focus will be on doing the best for the team and maximising the session for both drivers, looking at certain test items and understanding the new track surface.”

Doohan has previously competed in FP1 sessions at Mexico and Abu Dhabi in 2022 and 2023. He joined the Alpine academy in 2022 and came third in last season’s F2 championship.

Team boss Bruno Famin said: “In Canada, we have decided to use the first mandatory young driver Free Practice 1, with Jack Doohan in the car in place of Esteban, giving him the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the A524.

“With Jack’s great work in the simulator in recent races, we can count on his valuable feedback in Montreal.”

