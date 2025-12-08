Jack Doohan F1 lifeline emerges as part of new 2026 programme

A deepened relationship between Toyota and Haas could pave the way for Jack Doohan to return to the F1 grid in F1 2027.

Doohan was dropped as a race driver at Alpine in early 2025 and spent the latter two-thirds of the season on the sidelines.

Haas-Toyota relationship opens door for potential Jack Doohan return

Seemingly without a future at the Enstone squad, Doohan is looking to both continue his racing career while keeping a foot firmly in the F1 paddock.

That includes plans to jet to Japan to take part in the Super Formula rookie test at Suzuka on Tuesday and Wednesday. Doohan raced for Alpine at the venue in this year’s Japanese Grand Prix.

The Australian is aiming to take part in the test with a view to joining the Super Formula grid next season.

Though yet to be signed, PlanetF1.com understands the move will come with support from Toyota.

PlanetF1.com has also learned that Doohan is in the frame to take on a Reserve driver role with Haas in addition to a Super Formula programme, in the hope of landing of an F1 race return in 2027.

Haas has both Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman under contract for F1 2026, both of whom are understood to be out of contract at the end of next season.

Also on the books is Toyota’s 31-year-old World Endurance Championship winner Ryo Hirakawa, who has filled the role of reserve driver.

For the moment, no deal has been done either in Super Formula or with Haas, and Doohan remains under contract with Alpine – a deal thought to officially extend until the end of 2026.

It is not thought that his F1 deal would preclude him from this week’s the Suzuka test, though a position on the grid and with Haas is contingent of a release from Enstone.

Doohan has been managed by Alpine team boss Flavio Briatore, but where the Italian once managed Doohan’s affairs, that relationship has ended and the young Aussie has new representation.

There could also be TPC outings for Doohan as part of the deal, though details of that programme are not fully developed with suggestions budget (courtesy of prize money entitlements) an important factor.

Heading into the Abu Dhabi season finale last weekend, Haas was eighth in the standings with 73-points; seven points behind Aston Martin for seventh, and only five clear of Sauber in ninth.

Prize money is paid out to teams based on their finishing position in the previous year’s championship, meaning an improved showing in 2025 will translate into a greater share of the split next season.

However, the precise dollar value will only become clear as next year progresses, though a total pot of $1.3 billion or more across the 11 teams next season is a reasonable, and potentially even conservative, forecast.

Using that as an estimate, seventh place this year could be worth in the region of $80 million next season, versus $69 million for ninth.

Toyota has been using the TPC running with Haas this year as a means to upskill staff, as has Haas, which uses the outings to provide experience to other members of staff to build redundancy amongst its tight-knit workforce.

For next season, Haas will take on Toyota title branding, a relationship that could deepen in time amid suggestions the Japanese company could become a minor shareholder in the organisation.

That could even expand such that team owner Gene Haas a clear and natural exit from the sport when it’s deemed the time is right.

First, however, is nailing down reserve driver plans for 2026, with Doohan expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks – once his release from Alpine has been secured.

