Haas F1 reserve driver Jack Doohan received an offer from Ferrari to race in the hypercar category of the World Endurance Championship in 2026, PlanetF1.com can reveal.

It comes after Doohan announced earlier this week that he will return to competition in the European Le Mans Series this season, almost 12 months after losing his Alpine F1 seat.

Jack Doohan received Ferrari WEC offer for 2026 season

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Doohan made seven F1 appearances for Alpine across 2024/25 before being replaced by Franco Colapinto following last year’s Miami Grand Prix.

The Australian reverted to his previous role as Alpine reserve after losing his race seat for the rest of the season before parting ways with the Enstone-based team at the end of 2025.

As revealed by PlanetF1.com, Doohan emerged as the leading candidate to become the Haas team’s 2026 reserve driver at the end of last season.

Haas went on to confirm the signing of Doohan, the son of Australian motorcycling great Mick, in February.

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PlanetF1.com understands that the original plan had been for Doohan to combine his Haas reserve duties with a race seat in the Japan-based Super Formula series with backing from Haas technical partner Toyota.

However, Doohan walked away from the proposed Super Formula switch due to severe reservations over the Kondo Racing team following an eventful test at Suzuka in which he suffered a trio of near-identical accidents.

It is believed that Doohan’s first two crashes at the Degner corners were caused by problems with the car, with the third a result of him pushing too hard while trying to make up for his lost track time.

Doohan announced this week that he will race for Nielsen Racing in the 2026 European Le Mans Series, with the season set to start in Barcelona on April 12.

PlanetF1.com understands that his move to ELMS comes after Ferrari made an offer to Doohan to join its WEC hypercar lineup last winter.

Ferrari, which enjoys a long-term technical partnership with Haas, has enjoyed enormous success since returning to the top tier of endurance racing in 2023.

The 499P hypercar has won the last three editions of the Le Mans 24 Hours, twice with its factory team before the AF Corse satellite outfit – which fields F1 race winner Robert Kubica – triumphed in 2025.

Ferrari’s endurance team, led by the widely respected Antonello Coletta, also scooped the WEC drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles last season.

Ferrari fields three 499P machines in the hypercar category, with the Scuderia’s nine-man driver lineup unchanged from 2025 after it failed to reach an agreement with Doohan.

Kubica has been retained in the number 83 AF Corse car alongside China’s Yifei Ye and Phil Hanson, the British racer signed by Ferrari as an ‘official factory driver’ in January.

The 2024 Le Mans-winning crew of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen remain on board the number 50 entry, with 2023 Le Mans victors Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado sharing the number 51 car.

The 2026 WEC season will begin at Imola on April 14, with the 24 Hours of Le Mans clashing with F1’s renamed Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on June 13-14.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

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