The latest trailer for Drive to Survive has uncovered the moment Alpine adviser Flavio Briatore told new signing Jack Doohan: “I control you.”

It comes amid speculation over Doohan’s future with rumours that Alpine reserve driver Franco Colapinto could replace the Australian during the F1 2025 season.

Jack Doohan told ‘I control you’ in tense Drive to Survive scene

Doohan, the son of Australian motorcycling icon Mick Doohan, was confirmed as Pierre Gasly’s new Alpine team-mate for F1 2025 at last year’s Dutch Grand Prix, four days before Colapinto stepped up to replace Logan Sargeant at Williams for the final nine races of 2024.

With Williams already committed to fielding Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon in F1 2025, Colapinto’s impressive performances saw him attract interest from a number of teams before Alpine signed the Argentine as the team’s new reserve in January.

Reacting to the move, Williams team principal James Vowles claimed that a switch to Alpine represents Colapinto’s best chance of returning to a race seat, potentially as soon as this year.

Jack Doohan under pressure to impress at Alpine?

Doohan made his F1 debut one race early at the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi after Alpine agreed to release Esteban Ocon from his contract to link up with new employers Haas.

It has been widely rumoured that Doohan’s contract only covers the first few races of F1 2025, with Colapinto’s recent arrival raising the possibility of a mid-season swap.

PlanetF1.com understands that Doohan’s continued participation in the new season, as with every other driver on the F1 2025 grid, will be based on performance.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com at last week’s F1 75 launch in London, Doohan claimed that he has been reassured that Colapinto is Alpine’s reserve driver.

Briatore, the controversial former Renault team principal, returned to the Enstone-based outfit as an executive adviser last year, leading the decisions aimed at helping Alpine re-emerge as a leading force in F1.

The Italian is also believed to act as Doohan’s manager as well as advising current Aston Martin driver and two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso.

In the latest trailer for the new series of Drive to Survive, Netflix’s hit F1 docuseries, next week, a scene shows Briatore and Doohan in a face-to-face meeting at what appears to be Alpine’s factory in Enstone in 2024.

Doohan looks tense as Briatore tells him: “I control you. Every millimetre.”

The Drive to Survive trailer has landed 🍿 pic.twitter.com/IeBq4B3c92 — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) February 28, 2025

Despite his close professional relationship with the new Alpine driver, Briatore has not shied away from the possibility of replacing Doohan at some stage during the F1 2025 season.

As reported by PlanetF1.com at the end of last year, Briatore moved to “guarantee” that Alpine will start 2025 with Gasly and Doohan, but warned that he will not hesitate to make a change if performance is lacking.

Speaking ahead of last week’s season-launch event in London, meanwhile, the 74-year-old insisted that he is “not a killer” and simply wants the strongest possible driver lineup for Alpine.

He said: “I try to make sure the team has the best possible drivers. If it’s Colapinto, Jack, Paul [Aron, Alpine junior], I don’t care.

Asked if Doohan’s season will be limited to the first five races, he replied: “No, no. It will be more than five…I’m joking.

“We will see. First, let’s start the season.

“Gasly did a super job last year. I didn’t know him, but he did five or six fantastic final races. And it was positive to put Jack in Abu Dhabi to give him one more race of experience.

“I’m not a killer, I just want to have the best drivers possible.

“I’ve been representing Fernando Alonso for 23 years, which shows that I support drivers who give me what I ask for.”

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of Doohan prompted David Croft, the prominent F1 commentator, to call for Alpine to publicly back the rookie during pre-season testing this week.

Appearing on the live television coverage of the opening day of testing in Bahrain, Croft said: “As it stands, Franco Colapinto is the reserve driver.

“Jack Doohan said this at the press conference at F1 75: ‘Look, I’m contracted for the year. He’s the reserve driver, I’ve got my seat.’ That’s how it should be.

“Flavio Briatore and [team principal] Ollie Oakes need to come out and say: ‘Jack’s our man for the year.’

“Do that and all the speculation stops.

“Let’s see what happens with that one, but I do feel very sorry for Jack that before he really gets going, his seat’s already under threat.

“He says: ‘I understand it because of the position that I was in. I wanted to get into that seat and there’s nothing wrong with Franco wanting it.’

“But you’ve got to wait your turn on that one.

“I think, if someone’s got a contract, let them prove they can do it or not do it – but that’s not five races. You need more.”

