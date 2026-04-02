Haas F1 reserve driver Jack Doohan has announced that he will compete in the European Le Mans Series in 2026.

It comes after a proposed move to the Japan-based Super Formula series fell through last winter.

Jack Doohan to race in European Le Mans Series in 2026

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Doohan started last season as Pierre Gasly’s teammate at Alpine, but was replaced by Franco Colapinto following the Miami Grand Prix last May.

The Australian returned to his previous reserve role with Alpine before parting ways with the Enstone-based team at the end of 2025.

As revealed by PlanetF1.com last December, Haas emerged as an F1 lifeline for Doohan, who was confirmed as the team’s reserve driver for the F1 2026 season in February.

Jack Doohan keeps door open for F1 2027 return with Haas reserve role

F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2026 grid?

F1 2027 driver line-up: Which drivers are already confirmed for the 2027 grid?

PlanetF1.com understands that the original plan had been for Doohan to combine his Haas duties with a race seat in Super Formula, with support from Haas technical partner Toyota.

However, Doohan shelved plans to compete in the series due to reservations over the Kondo Racing team after a trio of accidents in a test at Suzuka.

Doohan has now announced that he will participate in the European Le Mans Series in 2026 with the Nielsen Racing team.

The 23-year-old will share an LMP2-spec Oreca 07 with teammates Roy Nissany and Ed Pearson, with the opening round of the new season set to take place in Barcelona on April 12.

Doohan said: “I’m really excited to be back racing in 2026 and to be joining Nielsen Racing for my first season in LMP2.

“It’s a new challenge with a lot to learn, but I’m confident we’ll get up to speed quickly with such a strong team around me.

“With Roy Nissany and Ed Pearson, we have a great mix of experience and hunger, and I’m looking forward to building strong chemistry and pushing for results.

“The Oreca 07 is a fantastic car and a very different challenge and I can’t wait to get started in the European Le Mans Series.”

Haas has enjoyed a promising start to the F1 2026 season and current sits fourth in the constructors’ standings, two points ahead of Alpine and Red Bull.

Doohan’s reserve duties could see him emerge as a contender for a 2027 return with Haas with the team’s current drivers, Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon, believed to be out of contract at the end of this year.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Max Verstappen makes new announcement after latest Nurburgring appearance