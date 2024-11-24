Jack Doohan has revealed he’ll with race the number seven in Formula 1 next season, the Aussie brushing aside Franco Colapinto rumours as he prepares for his Alpine debut.

Although Alpine confirmed Doohan for the F1 2025 championship back in August, there was a twist in the tale earlier this month when a rumour emerged claiming Colapinto could replace him even before his first Grand Prix.

Jack Doohan will race with the number ‘7’ in F1 2025

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Doohan’s debut went from signed and sealed to ‘in doubt’ as Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore wanted Colapinto alongside Pierre Gasly next season.

‘It seems that Flavio Briatore has changed his mind and wants to steal from the competition the Argentine Franco Colapinto, 21, the revelation of this part of the season,’ AMuS also claimed.

Fuel was thrown on the fire with The Times adding that Alpine were even open to a loan agreement with Williams, who have their driver line-up of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz locked in until the end of 2026.

Alpine did not outright deny the rumours, only taking to social media a week later to post a video of Doohan working on his fitness with the caption ‘2025 in progress’.

But with the Colapinto to Alpine rumour going quiet in recent weeks, even Red Bull’s interest in bringing him in for either Red Bull or VCARB said to be waning considerably, Alpine have now confirmed the Australian racer has chosen his number that he will race next season.

It’s lucky No.7, the number previously used by 2007 F1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen.

Posting a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Doohan at a blackjack table, Alpine said they were “looking forward to seeing 7 on the A525”.

Jack Doohan is one of four rookies confirmed for F1 2025

Doohan went on to explain why he’d chosen ‘7’ as his F1 race number.

“So, that’s it, number 7 will be my race number for 2025,” said the 21-year-old. “I’m super psyched. I really wanted to go with a number than I’d raced with before, something that had meaning to me.

“I raced with #7 in 2019 and also one of my idols, a super special person and driver, Kimi Raikkonen, who also drove with that number.

“I’m really looking forward to continuing it on and making it my own and getting some luck from #7.”

