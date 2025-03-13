There are four reserve drivers, including Franco Colapinto, chasing Jack Doohan’s Alpine seat, but the Aussie isn’t too fazed as he has a contract for “at least this year, if not more”.

Doohan has been the subject of many of this off-season’s rumours amidst claims his Alpine races are numbered.

Jack Doohan: ‘I have a contract for at least this year’

According to the speculation, Doohan has only a handful of races in which to impress Alpine executive director Flavio Briatore before he’s replaced by 2024 Williams super sub Franco Colapinto.

The Argentinean was signed in January after Briatore made it known that he was interested in the “fast” driver after being spotted in talks with Colapinto and his manager in the Qatar paddock.

But while four and five races was the initial deadline as per the rumours, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes Australia could be Doohan’s first and last race in F1 2025.

“If the boy doesn’t perform, he probably wasn’t really strong in the test either, [but] from what I’ve heard, it will pass pretty quickly,” he told the Backstage Boxengasse Podcast. “Flavio [Briatore] knows it himself, it could be over after Australia.”

He has since been given a “C” rating by Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, who does “not think he will complete the season”.

Doohan, however, could have the last laugh.

Having fielded questions about his future throughout Formula 1’s pre-season, the rookie getting testy with his reply at the F1 75 launch event, he was again asked about the situation when he faced the media ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

Asked about the ‘elephant in the room’ and whether he was preparing for ‘what could hopefully not be your only home Grand Prix’,” the Alpine driver replied with a chuckle: “Great question.

“To be honest, I haven’t been thinking about any of that, because, as you all know, there’s no point thinking about rumours or commenting on them.

“But you know, I have a contract for at least this year, if not more. So you know, I look forward to many home Grand Prix.

“The uncertainties, you don’t bother worrying about them anyway. I think I have to perform each and every time I’m in the car, regardless if I have one guy chasing my seat.

“We actually have four now. If you didn’t realise, we have four reserve drivers. All four of them, not just Franco, probably wants my seat – if not Pierre’s as well. I wanted their seats while I was reserve driver the last two years.

“So I’m gonna enjoy, to be honest, every race as if it’s my last because I want to enjoy each and every moment as I’m always in the car.”

Alpine’s reserve driver list includes Colapinto, Paul Aron, Ryo Hirakawa and Kush Maini.

Doohan also shrugged off talk of pressure, adamant it is not a problem as he has done everything he can to be ready for his debut campaign.

“The off-season was good. I started work early with the team. And I’m mentally fit, physically fit, I’ve done the groundwork. So for me, the nerves, the pressure, it shouldn’t really be an issue.

“And knowing that I’ve done everything that I can to put my best foot forward, then the rest, you don’t think about that. That will come as it will be. And I’m just looking forward to actually driving.”

That he got to race in Abu Dhabi last year, replacing the Haas-bound Esteban Ocon at the season finale, helped with that.

“Abu Dhabi was important,” he said. “To be honest, going into Abu Dhabi there were nerves and I was already thinking about here this weekend back then, and my feelings have changed quite a lot since then.

“With so much time to digest that this weekend is going to happen, I’ve become very comfortable, relaxed with what’s to come. And it’s helped a lot. The team also has been amazing to aid with that.

“And to be honest, Abu Dhabi was great just to go through the motions and learn how the weekend goes, actually being in the driver’s seat and not from a third point of view.”

