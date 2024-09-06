Jack Doohan reveals ‘strange’ experience with Mick Schumacher in Alpine shoot-out

A shoot-out between Mick Schumacher and Jack Doohan ahead of the British Grand Prix had the outcome of the Australian earning the second race seat for F1 2025.

Doohan has been confirmed as the second Alpine race driver for F1 2025, teaming up with Pierre Gasly as Esteban Ocon departs for pastures new at Haas.

Jack Doohan v Mick Schumacher at Paul Ricard

In June, both Doohan and Mick Schumacher – a race driver with Alpine’s programme in the World Endurance Championship – were given a day’s running at Paul Ricard in the Alpine A522 from 2022 as part of the testing of previous cars (TPC) programme.

Recently, Alpine then confirmed the signing of Doohan as their second driver, with the team’s current reserve driver being given the nod over a sensational F1 return for Schumacher.

After signing his new deal, Doohan spoke about the ‘shoot-out’ with Schumacher and how he approached such a pivotal day competing against a friend – the duo have known each other for years due to the friendship of their fathers Michael and Mick.

“It was strange,” said Doohan, whose father Mick is a legend of motorbike racing.

“For me, I kept it business. I didn’t think of it in any other way than, at the end of the day, I’m just going to hop into the car and drive as fast as I can.

“It doesn’t matter who’s next to me. It doesn’t mean I’m going to be any different outside the car. But when I hop in, I have that mindset to be as fast as I can.

“Whatever the outcome was of that, I think I positioned myself to make sure that I was first in line to get this seat, regardless of who it was next to me.”

The nod being given to Doohan comes after months of speculation over who might get the coveted seat alongside the retained Pierre Gasly, with plenty of options for the Enstone-based squad as others’ contracts came to an end.

Doohan said he wasn’t specifically given any targets to hit, but knew that a strong showing in the shoot-out would help his case.

“After the first quarter of the year, I knew there was… let’s say, a rabbit to chase, a possibility that I can fight for this,” the 21-year-old said.

“There was no given task. There were obviously a lot of people [drivers] that were still out of contract and so much going on, so I had to be very patient and bide my time and really feed my case, make sure I maximised every time I got behind the wheel.

“I’m grateful that the patience paid off, as well as not racing, because that is a risk. But potentially, if I didn’t take that risk, this wouldn’t have happened.”

