Jack Doohan is determined to “cement” his place on the Formula 1 grid after Alpine’s executive director Flavio Briatore made it known he’s not guaranteed a full season in the car.

Alpine signed Doohan last season, promoting the reserve driver to a race seat alongside Pierre Gasly. And then came Franco Colapinto.

Jack Doohan ‘very motivated’ to keep Franco Colapinto out of the car

The Argentinean driver was one of the stars of last year’s championship as he stepped into the Williams mid-season when the team parted ways with Logan Sargeant. Colapinto scored points in two of his first four races and caught the attention of the paddock, including Red Bull and Alpine.

But while three big crashes saw Red Bull’s interest wane, Briatore snapped him up in the off season as Alpine’s official reserve driver for the F1 2025 championship.

The Italian made it known around the time that there was no guarantee that Doohan would see out the season.

“The only thing we can be sure of is death,” he told Le Parisien. “We’ll start the year with Pierre and Jack, I can guarantee that. After that, we’ll see as the season progresses.”

Amidst rumours that Australian only has contract for perhaps six races, Alpine team boss Oliver Oakes tried to calm the rumours as he insisted Doohan would be given every opportunity to hold onto his race seat.

“It’s been a little bit harsh on Jack, some of the stuff that was written by the keyboard warriors there, and he’s getting his fair crack at it,” he told the James Allen on F1 podcast.

“And I think the intention there isn’t to put [pressure] on his shoulders. It’s genuinely to give the team options further down the line.

“And for me F1 is fine margins. There’s a load of people who are depending on a driver to deliver each weekend, and we need to make sure we’ve got the best drivers in the race car, not just now, but also in the future.”

Oakes comments were put to Doohan, who made it clear that he’s going to do everything he can to keep Colapinto out of his seat.

“I’m very motivated,” he told Sky F1. “I look forward, to be honest, just to getting on track and doing the work with my hands and my feet and steering that car as best as I can.

“Been watching these guys ever since I was a little boy, especially Lewis [Hamilton]. To be coming in to be one of the 20 drivers on the grid, it’s super special.

“I look forward to just cementing my place here for the future.”

