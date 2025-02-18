Jack Doohan has insisted he did not feel “undermined” by the arrival of Franco Colapinto at Alpine, giving a terse response to a question on the subject.

Colapinto has been signed as Alpine‘s reserve driver for the 2025 season after his nine-race stint at Williams, with the Argentinean acting as back-up to Doohan and Pierre Gasly in the hope of returning to the grid in future.

Jack Doohan gives emphatic response to Franco Colapinto question

His arrival though, has led to speculation that Doohan’s seat is under threat even before the first lap of the F1 2025 season.

Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore said in a recent interview with Le Parisien when asked if Doohan’s future was secure for the season with the team that “The only thing we can be sure of is death!

“We’ll start the year with Pierre [Gasly] and Jack, I can guarantee that. After that, we’ll see as the season progresses.

“If there’s a driver who isn’t making progress, who isn’t bringing me results, I change him. You can’t be emotional in F1.”

And when asked about Colapinto’s arrival at Alpine in the build-up to the F1 75 launch at the O2 Arena, Australian rookie Doohan wanted to clarify the status with which the former Williams driver has arrived at Team Enstone.

“I’ve been told he’s a reserve driver,” Doohan told media including PlanetF1.com in London on Tuesday.

“I think regardless, you’re one of 20 Formula 1 drivers in the world – and I know when I was in a go kart, Formula 3, Formula 2, I would do anything to be in Formula 1 and sacrifice everything.

“So I don’t think necessarily that someone inside the team, outside the team, you know, anyone that’s performing well, you’re always going to have pressure on your shoulders, because you’re in such a cut-throat sport.

“But whatever pressure there may be, I look forward to enjoying that, embracing it, and just enjoying my Formula 1 season.”

When asked a follow-up and if he had felt at all undermined by Colapinto’s arrival on a long-term deal as a reserve driver, Doohan replied: “Is that a question?”

Upon repeating the question of whether or not believing the Argentinean’s signing left him feeling ‘undermined’ in his position, having been promoted to a race seat, Doohan added: “I was a 21-year-old reserve driver last year with a long-term contract, but no I don’t [feel undermined, ed.]. Maybe I should, I don’t know. I don’t really understand how that’s a question, but definitely not [feeling undermined, ed.].”

