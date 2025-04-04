Jack Doohan reported he was “okay” before being assisted by the FIA’s doctors to the medical car after a huge hit in FP2 at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Alpine rookie sat out the opening practice hour, handing his car over to Ryo Hirakawa for one of Alpine’s junior runs for the F1 2025 season.

Jack Doohan suffered a huge crash at Turn 1

Back in the A525 for second practice, Doohan was on his fourth lap of the session when he suddenly spun out of control at high speed down to Turn 1, before screaming into the barrier.

Slamming into the tyres hard, the left side of his Alpine was wrecked with the team quickly onto the radio to check on the driver.

“I’m okay, yeah,” he replied. “What happened?”

His race engineer Josh Peckett replied: “We’re just looking at everything on our side here.”

The Australian was assisted by the FIA’s medical team before gingerly climbing out of his stricken Alpine and making his way to the medical car.

Isack Hadjar, who was behind Doohan on the track at the time, summed it up: “Wow big crash, big, big crash!”

Alpine confirmed to PlanetF1.com that Doohan is “okay, undergoing standard medical evaluation”. He was later seen walking through the paddock.

While Alpine investigate the accident, the Sky F1 commentary team gave their assessments of what may have gone wrong.

“The wind has picked up, a proper tail wind pushing the cars down to Turn 1, Directly behind,” surmised Ted Kravitz.

“Also a suspension that Doohan just bottomed out. These F1 cars have so much downforce.”

“These cars really don’t like a tail wind,” agreed Anthony Davidson. “The way it reacted, for me is one of those two things.”

