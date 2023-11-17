F1 World Champion makes use of Las Vegas paddock chapel to tie the knot

The Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock chapel has seen an F1 World Champion take full advantage. Congratulations to Jacques Villeneuve and Giulia Marra, the newlywed couple!

Formula 1 has gone all-out to make the Las Vegas Grand Prix the true spectacle which it was billed to be, with a surprise addition to the paddock in aid of these efforts.

A Formula 1-themed wedding chapel has been installed in the paddock, marking the perfect place for any F1 enthusiast to tie the knot with their partner.

Jacques Villeneuve gets married in Las Vegas GP paddock

And when it comes to F1 enthusiasts, a World Champion very much fits the bill, Villeneuve having rose to World Championship glory back in 1997.

Skip forward to 2023 and he and his partner Giulia were using the Las Vegas chapel for their wedding – with Vegas also dubbed the ‘marriage capital of the world’ due to the enormous amount of people who tie the knot there each year.

Just Jacques Villeneuve getting married in the paddock. Standard start to a Thursday at an F1 track #F1 #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/94JZG0Gcrl — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) November 17, 2023

The happy couple even left a gift of cake and bubbly for those who attended their wedding.

As for the on-track action in Las Vegas, there were some unfortunate teething problems which made for a far-from-smooth start to the race weekend.

A concrete drain cover outing would be sucked up by Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari down the Strip straight, forcing him to retire the car as the red flags came out with less than 10 minutes gone, the session not resuming from there.

Work would begin to secure the various drains around the street track to ensure action could resume at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

