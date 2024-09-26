If Lando Norris fails to win the Drivers’ title it will be McLaren’s fault, that was the verdict of 1997 champion Jacques Villeneuve.

The Canadian has made it clear he believes McLaren should be favouring Norris over Oscar Piastri and has now gone one step further by suggesting if the Briton does not overtake Max Verstappen, then it is the team’s doing.

Jacques Villeneuve blames McLaren for potential Lando Norris title failure

Norris trails Verstappen by 52 points ahead of the final six races of the season and even if the McLaren driver were to win every race and secure the fastest lap bonus points, that would put the drivers level come the final lap of the season.

McLaren undoubtedly have the quickest car on the grid right now which makes Villeneuve feel they should have put all their focus on Norris.

“It just needs a bit more from Lando Norris to be more competitive, but it will be a fun end to the season,” he told Marca. “It will be very close between Max and Lando.

“Max has changed his approach. He is not trying to win races, but just to rack up points. That shows maturity. The championship is more important than winning individual races.

“He knows that McLaren is not making the tough decisions that it should, and that will be in his favour. If Lando is not champion it will be McLaren’s fault, not his.”

Villeneuve was asked what he would do were he in Zak Brown or Andrea Stella’s shoes and the Canadian suggested it was too late now for any action.

“McLaren have made a mess of things and it’s too late now,” he said. “It started in Hungary, they have shown real weakness by not giving priority to Norris over Piastri, but we don’t know what Oscar’s contract says.

“We don’t know what Mark Webber, his manager, managed to get into his contract. He’s a smart guy.

“Mark was always at the wrong end of the spectrum at Red Bull, even when he was beating Vettel. Vettel always had preference many times. I am sure he will not let history repeat itself for Oscar.

More from PlanetF1.com

F1 2024: Head-to-head qualifying record between team-mates

F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

“If you look at Monza, it should have been a one-two for McLaren. They lost points as a team and that should never have happened. Norris is the one who is fighting for the Drivers’ championship.”

As for whether Norris is a threat to Verstappen, Villeneuve believes the McLaren driver is the first challenge the Dutchman has faced since Lewis Hamilton.

“Max realises he is a threat,” the former Williams driver said of Norris. “They have had some real battles, which is good and I think he sees him as a real competitor now.

“It is the first real challenge the Dutchman has faced since Lewis Hamilton.”

Read next: Lando Norris ‘demons’ banished with career milestone in Singapore GP victory