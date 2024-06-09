Daniel Ricciardo may have put his RB up into fifth place on the Montreal grid, but Jacques Villeneuve says that’s just “one good qualifying” in a season of chances.

Villeneuve, picking up the mic for Sky Sports at the Canadian Grand Prix, didn’t hold back in his criticism of the Honey Badger on Friday as he declared the eight-time Grand Prix winner “can’t cut it”.

Jacques Villeneuve fires back: One good qualifying

Telling Daniel Ricciardo, who trails his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in the 2024 stats including 5-19 in the Drivers’ Championship, that there have been too many “excuses”, he added: “If you can’t cut it, go home, there’s someone else to take your place.”

24 hours later Ricciardo recorded his best qualifying showing of the season as he put his VCARB01 up into fifth place on the grid.

Just 0.178s down on pole-sitter George Russell, Ricciardo outpaced Tsunoda by over two-tenths of a second.

He was then asked about Villeneuve’s comments, telling the media: “I heard he’s been talking s**t. But he always does. I think he’s hit his head a few too many times. So I don’t know if he plays ice hockey or something.

“I won’t give him the time of day but all those people can suck it. I want to say more but we’ll leave him behind.”

Villeneuve though is by no means ready or willing to offer an apology.

More on the Ricciardo/Villeneuve feud

Asked about his roasting of Ricciardo, the 1997 World Champion said: “He needs the push, the pressure, and it paid off.”

But while the 1997 World Champion accepted it was a good showing from Ricciardo in qualifying, he pointed out it was “one”.

“It’s working well, the car suits him this weekend and when you have a car that suits you, you drive at your best.

“That was one good qualifying.

“If he can carry on this weekend like this then do four, five, six more races like that, then he’ll be fine. But like he said, he’s been lacking consistency this year.”

Stating that RB have been giving Ricciardo “chances”, he added: “Even during this whole season, it’s been a tough season, and he keeps getting a chance so he needs to show it on track. Today was a good qualifying, he needs to carry on.”

Meanwhile, David Croft jokingly suggested Ricciardo owes Villeneuve a “bonus” for the motivation he gave him.

“Daniel Ricciardo needs to pay Jacques Villeneuve a bonus for the motivation he’s given him this weekend,” he said in commentary.

“That is by far Daniel Ricciardo’s best qualifying day of the season so far.”

