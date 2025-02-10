Williams have announced that 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve has returned to the team in an ambassadorial role ahead of the F1 2025 season.

Villeneuve collected all 11 of his F1 victories in a three-year stint at Williams between 1996 and 1998, winning the World Championship at the end of his second season with the team.

The Canadian, who remains Williams’ last World Champion and has carved out a successful career as an outspoken television pundit since the end of his F1 career in 2006, has rejoined his team in an ambassadorial role ahead of F1 2025.

Villeneuve will be joined by his former BAR-Honda team-mate and 2009 World Champion Jenson Button and the prominent female racer Jamie Chadwick, who will remain with the team for the new season.

Villeneuve said: “Williams has been a crucial part of my life, filled with fond memories.”

“I am ecstatic to be part of the family again, and to help celebrate the team’s heritage while supporting its future.”

Button, who made his F1 debut with Williams 25 years ago, said: “Williams gave me my first shot in Formula 1, and it’s incredible to be celebrating 25 years since that debut this year.

“Being an ambassador for this team is a privilege, and I’m excited to continue contributing to its legacy and future.”

Chadwick, who will mentor Williams junior driver Lia Block, daughter of the late rallying legend Ken Block, as part of her responsibilities, added: “Williams has been a huge part of my career and journey in motorsport over the last four years.

“I’m proud to continue representing the team in 2025, challenging myself to keep developing as a driver and helping to mentor the next generation of racers coming through F1 Academy.”

James Vowles, the Williams team principal, said: “It’s a privilege to have Jenson, Jacques and Jamie with the team for 2025.

“Together they are the perfect representation of this iconic team: the history we have made, our proud tradition of investing in future champions and opening up access to motorsport, and our ambition and determination to make history again.

“Jenson and Jacques made their F1 debuts with Williams and went on to become World Champions, while Jamie has broken boundaries for women in motorsport as a Williams Racing driver and mentor to Lia.

“We are delighted to have them as part of the next chapter in Williams’ story.”

Williams, who will field a revised driver lineup of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon this year, are set to launch their new car for the F1 2025 season at Silverstone, the home of F1’s British Grand Prix, on Friday.

The unveiling of the FW47 will occur four days before F1’s first-ever collective season-launch event in London, where all 10 teams and 20 drivers will be in attendance.

Williams will present the FW47 in a special one-off livery at Silverstone, with teams understood to be forbidden from showcasing their permanent F1 2025 colour schemes before the official season launch at the O2 Arena on February 18.

