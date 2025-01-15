Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari has captured Formula 1’s attention as fans “care”, unlike when it comes to Max Verstappen who could leave the sport and “nobody” would care.

That’s the opinion of 1997 F1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve, who believes Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is the “most high-profile” driver signing since Michael Schumacher joined the Scuderia.

‘Nobody cares’ about Max Verstappen

Hamilton is officially a Ferrari driver, the seven-time World Champion joining the Italian team ahead of his 19th season on the grid in a bid to win his elusive eighth World title.

He’ll have his first taste of Ferrari F1 machinery next week when he tests an F1-75 at the team’s private Fiorano track with Italian journalist Roberto Chinchero predicting the Tifosi will “fill” the streets to catch a peak at Ferrari’s newest signing.

“I’m not surprised,” he told the James Allen on F1 podcast. “All the national media, not only the sports media, are giving a lot of space to the man Lewis Hamilton.”

Villeneuve isn’t surprised by the interest in Italy and from around the world given Hamilton stands apart from all the other drivers, even four-time F1 World Champion Verstappen who “nobody” cares about.

Lewis Hamilton is ‘bigger’ than Max Verstappen

“Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari is the most high-profile F1 move since Michael Schumacher left Bentton for Ferrari,” he told Action Network. “Independent of race results, Lewis Hamilton is the biggest driver of all time because of all the following he has.

“He’s very different. He’s unique. He’s broken the mould. There’s a lot that hangs on him. He has the biggest image. His image goes beyond F1. And there’s not many drivers like that.

“Take Verstappen out of F1. Nobody cares. Take Hamilton out of F1, people care.

“So yes, it is the biggest signing. And Ferrari is also one of the biggest brands in the world, if not the biggest. So put the two together, yeah, of course, it’s amazing.”

One person who doesn’t agree is Alpine executive director Flavio Briatore, who recently questioned the “sense” in Ferrari’s decision to drop Carlos Sainz for Hamilton.

“That’s very short-sighted from Briatore suggesting he can’t see the logic of signing Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari,” said Villeneuve. “You just have to look at the value of Ferrari the minute they signed him.

“You can’t look at Ferrari just as a racing team. It’s a whole industry. Yes, they are there to win, but winning helps them sell more cars and adds to the value of Ferrari.

“That’s what the business is and signing Lewis was worth millions and millions, so it was the best move they’ve ever done.”

But is it a move that could see Ferrari clinch their first Drivers’ title since Kimi Raikkonen’s 2007 success?

“Lewis could have a shot at it,” insisted Villeneuve. “He finished on a high note. It will be an interesting battle between Lewis and Leclerc.

“You see what’s come out in the media at the moment, Ferrari is really pushing Lewis right now. There’s a big image happening. Either he’s pushed and it’s amazing. And if it’s not, then it will will pump Leclerc up. So basically it’s win-win for Ferrari right now.”

Hamilton has joined Ferrari in a multi-year deal, one that it has been speculated could run through to the end of the 2027 season. Although the Briton turned 40 in January, Villeneuve reckons he’s still got a few years in him depending on his results.

“It depends if Lewis Hamilton has the same hunger as Fernando Alonso or not. He still wants one championship, and he wants it with Ferrari. So that should be enough to give him the hunger.

“But if the going gets tough, will he just think, will I be [a[ fighter and warrior like Alonso or will he think it’s time do something else with my life?

“But physically there’s no issue. He’s super fit, he’s super strong, he can go on another 10 years, there’s no problem there. But it’s all in the head and his desire.

“It’s always like that with sports. Age is not the issue. It’s how (mentally) are you ready to give it all, to do all the training necessary, to go to bed, wake up in the morning and think only about that and focus. At some point in your life, maybe it loses its importance or its priority. And that’s when you go down. Not because there’s a physical direct effect.

“It is draining but at the same time it’s what keeps you alive. It’s what drives you. And you realize when you stop it, you realize two months into it, ‘Gosh, this is boring.’

“You need that lifestyle. You need that adrenaline rush that you keep going. If you’re passionate, if it’s something you really love, it’s a drug. Take Nico Rosberg, he was happier not racing. That’s just not the same level of passion.”

