As Max Verstappen considers a move to Mercedes, Jacques Villeneuve has warned him that just because Mercedes nailed the engine regulations in 2014, that doesn’t mean they’ll come out on top next season.

Verstappen is once again being linked to a move away from Red Bull to Mercedes to join the Silver Arrows ahead of F1 2026’s reset.

Jacques Villeneuve: That’s a tricky one…

Next season, Formula 1 will put brand new cars on the grid, powered by new engines, in the biggest technical regulation change the sport has ever seen.

No one knows who will come out on top, but there’s according to whispers in the paddock, there are positive noises in the Mercedes camp.

According to Williams team principal James Vowles, whose team is powered by Mercedes, they have done an “exceptional job” with the 2026 power unit.

Williams driver Alex Albon called the Mercedes power unit a “safe bet”, saying: “I think Mercedes time and time again, when it comes to these regulation changes, they seem to be one step ahead of their rivals.

“Not to say I don’t think other teams will do a good job, but I think it’s [Mercedes power] at least a safe bet.”

On the other hand, there have been rumours that Mercedes’ rival engine suppliers, including the all-new Red Bull Powertrains engine that is being in conjunction with Ford, have hit their marks.

Red Bull have repeatedly denied this, team boss Christian Horner insisting: “We’re making very good headway and pleased with progress.”

The last time Formula 1 changed engine formula it was Mercedes who came to the fore, with Lewis Hamilton winning the F1 2014 World title before adding another five in the space of just six years. The title he missed out on, 2016, went to his Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg.

But while it was one of the most dominant periods ever in Formula 1, Villeneuve has warned Verstappen that doesn’t mean the F1 2026 changes will go the way of Mercedes.

More on the Max Verstappen to Mercedes rumour

👉 Has Max Verstappen already made up his mind about his Red Bull F1 future?

👉 Explained: The logic behind Max Verstappen to Mercedes

“That’s a tricky one, because look when Lewis went to Mercedes and everyone laughed,” he told Viaplay.

“Everyone thought: ‘What is he doing? He was at the best team and went to Mercedes’. And it turned out to be a good decision.

“Now many people think: ‘New engine, new regulations next year, Mercedes will obviously have an advantage. Just like what happened with the introduction of the hybrid engines’.

“But that doesn’t mean it will happen now, but that’s what people think.”

The engine isn’t the only consideration as Formula 1 will also run all-new cars next season, introducing smaller, lighter, more agile machines.

The last time Formula 1 changed the chassis regulations, it was Red Bull who rose to the challenge with Adrian Newey’s ground-effect aerodynamic RB18 clinching 17 of 22 Grand Prix wins. Its successor, the RB19, won 21 of 22 races with the RB20 clinching nine as Verstappen made it four World titles on the trot.

However, in the last two years Red Bull’s edge has been dulled, leading to rumours linking the 27-year-old to Mercedes.

That was ignited again in the build-up to the Austrian Grand Prix when George Russell, who is himself speaking with Mercedes about extending his contract, stated that Mercedes are also in “ongoing” talks with Verstappen.

Verstappen could walk away from Red Bull by activating a performance clause in his contract that reportedly allows him to leave the team if he is lower than fourth in the Drivers’ Championship after next month’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen was asked about the rumours at Silverstone, telling the media including PlanetF1.com: “Everything that I’ve said that week is still the same. Nothing has changed from my side.”

Asked directly why his camp is speaking to Mercedes, Verstappen replied: “Who says that?”

Put to him that the information came directly from the Mercedes team, he responded: “I have nothing to add.”

Read next: F1 driver move rankings: What are the next five most likely signings?