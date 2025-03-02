With Cadillac F1 reiterating their desire to field an American driver when they hit the F1 2026 grid, could Aston Martin’s Formula 2 star Jak Crawford become a target?

While a strong Formula 2 campaign and his Aston Martin ties are the focus at this stage, Crawford’s “dream and goal” is to make it to Formula 1, so he could well force open that door in the year ahead.

Could Cadillac F1 turn to Jak Crawford?

After initially rejecting the union of Andretti Global and General Motors brand Cadillac, Formula One Management later moved to accept Cadillac F1 as an entrant for the 2026 campaign, at which point new chassis and engine regulations will come into effect.

Cadillac F1 will initially use the Ferrari power unit, with General Motors planning to introduce their own engine from 2028.

One of the key tasks to tackle ahead of their F1 arrival for Cadillac will be to determine their first driver line-up, and there is a clear blueprint in mind.

“I think we would love to see an American driver in Formula 1, but we certainly want to make sure we do it the right way,” Cadillac F1 chief Dan Towriss told Sky Sports News.

“I think it’s crucially important that that person is set up for success. It won’t be a process of just grabbing an American and sticking him behind the wheel. We want to do it proper, and so more to come on that.

“There are a number of American drivers who have experience in the lower Formula series. So that’s not Formula 1 but there are drivers that know the tracks and have been in the lower Formula series, grew up there.

“So, we’ll work on that and we’ll see what comes up.”

IndyCar star Colton Herta is considered as the leading candidate for a Cadillac F1 drive, having twice missed out on a move to F1, first when Michael Andretti’s Sauber takeover fell through, and later when he could not hit the required FIA Superlicence tally of 40 points to race with Red Bull’s second team.

But, with Towriss admitting that Cadillac F1 are looking to the F1 junior ladder for a potential solution to their American driver desire, opportunity could knock for Crawford.

The 19-year-old – formerly of the Red Bull academy and now Aston Martin F1 reserve – is gearing up for his second season of Formula 2 in 2025, remaining with DAMS as he looks to build on a 2024 season which produced a race win and six podiums overall.

And ahead of the F2 campaign getting underway, Crawford was asked by PlanetF1.com whether he has yet held any talks with Cadillac over a potential F1 drive.

“At the moment, it’s still very early in the season, I still haven’t even turned a lap of F2 yet, so we don’t know,” he replied.

“And of course I have my commitments with Aston this year, so look, that’s my focus.

“And of course, I’ve said before that I would love to race in F1, and F1 is my dream and my goal.

“So, hopefully in the future, I hope that comes about.”

More on the F1 2026 rules revamp

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for F1’s huge regulation changes

👉 F1 2025 v F1 2026: Nine key questions ahead of huge regulation changes

Cadillac F1 – an entry formed by the backing of General Motors and US group TWG Global – recently received a fresh major boost with TWG launching a new motorsport-dedicated arm to the organisation.

Joining Cadillac F1 under that banner is Andretti Global, a team which Crawford is already very familiar with as reserve driver for their Formula E operation.

Crawford made his Formula E debut last month with the team during the Jeddah rookie practice session, after spending plenty of time in their simulator.

Asked by media including PlanetF1.com how that Jeddah outing helped him prepare for his F2 season, Crawford replied: “Yeah, it was obviously great to be a part of the test.

“It was my first time driving this year, so it was good to get back in the car and get that feeling again before the F2 testing [held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya between February 24-26].

“And yeah, I’ve been working with Andretti all winter in their sim and doing their reserve driver role and lots of their sim, so I’ve been been really, really busy with that, and I think it’s been really good just to learn from the engineers, and it’s been keeping me sharp.

“I’ve been at some races as well, learning a bit from the drivers.

“I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily helped me for F2, driving wise, but for sure, keeping sharp and understanding the car aspect side of it is definitely helping me this year.”

The Formula 2 campaign will begin in conjunction with the F1 2025 season-opening Australian Grand Prix, the race weekend taking place from March 14-16.

Read next: F1 testing data discovery indicates true Red Bull pace compared to Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes