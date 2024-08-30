James Vowles believes Logan Sargeant had reached the peak of his potential in F1 – which is why they decided to sack him mid-season.

The American managed just one point in his 36 races for Williams, helped by both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc being disqualified in Austin, but has now seen his F1 time come to an end.

James Vowles explains Logan Sargeant Williams departure

Sargeant’s loss of his F1 seat was a matter when, not if, with Carlos Sainz joining to partner Alex Albon in 2025, but the American’s miserable time came to an abrupt end after Williams decided to replace him with Franco Colapinto following another costly crash in Zandvoort.

As for why Williams opted for a mid-season swap, Vowles said the team had seen enough to know Sargeant could not do much more.

“If you speak to every TP [team principal] up and down the pit lane, no one wants to change a driver mid season,” Vowles told the media, including PlanetF1.com, in Monza. “It’s horrible. It is incredibly tough on the driver. It is tough on the team. It is disruptive, to say the least. And so it’s a good question, why change it now?

“The cleanest point to have done it would have been at the beginning of the year. As I said from the outset, Logan, at the end of last year, was starting to get within a tenth of Alex and starting to be close. And it was good to see his progression. And if that progression continued, we would have a driver, I think, in a very strong place this year, and it didn’t feel like the right point to cut ties.

“So the reason now is straightforward. We’ve had enough experience under our belt to know that he’s reached the limit of what he’s able to achieve, and in fact, it’s almost unfair on him to continue.

“Look at his face when he gets out the car. He’s given you everything he possibly can and it’s not enough. He absolutely never, from a human perspective, did anything but give me 100% of what he was able to do.

“But the realisation of where he is, on his limits, now is very clear. It’s clear to everyone, and more so than that, the relationship can only become more difficult across the last nine races, towards the end of the year, because he knows what his future holds, which is not to be an F1 driver anymore.

“And actually a clean break at that stage, feels like the correct decision for all parties. It feels like it’s fair to Logan. He won’t feel that way today, but I hope he reflects on it in the future. That is fair towards him.

More on Williams’ decision to replace Logan Sargeant

Alex Albon’s ‘behind closed doors’ comment after brutal Logan Sargeant axing

Franco Colapinto reveals Logan Sargeant conversation after ‘late’ call to replace him

“Regarding changing, also between the back-to-back races is terrible. It really is an awful thing to do, which hopefully shows you where we are in this.”

Vowles also said that Sargeant’s sacking was not a direct result of his crash during practice in the Netherlands.

“Just to be very clear for everyone, It’s not just based on an accident,” the 45-year-old said. “It was based on the race.

“He had all of the parts that Alex had available to him but the performance wasn’t there. He was lacking in that area and the gap’s almost as big as it was last year.”

Read next: Explained: Why Liam Lawson and not ‘special’ Mick Schumacher missed out on Williams seat