With speculation rife about Franco Colapinto’s future, Williams boss James Vowles has revealed how long it may take to get a deal across the line.

Colapinto is at the heart of the puzzle surrounding the final available seats for F1 2025, with the Argentinian driver proving a sensation since arriving in the sport as a replacement for Logan Sargeant at Williams mid-season.

James Vowles: Franco Colapinto earning his place

With no race seat available at Williams for 2025, as the Grove-based squad has already committed to Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, Red Bull has signaled interest in bringing Colapinto into the fold – presumably, for the vacant VCARB seat.

This means negotiating with Williams over releasing Colapinto entirely for 2025, as he is understood to be under contract with James Vowles’ team as part of its driver programme, with Helmut Marko revealing that Red Bull has no interest in securing him on a loan deal.

Vowles was asked about the speculation surrounding Colapinto in Friday’s press conference in Brazil, with the team boss saying the priority is to find a solution which works for everyone – including Colapinto.

“The best I can really tell you is we’re actively working with teams that are interested to try and find the right arrangement that helps Franco,” he said, “that protects Franco as well and protects all parties.

“So it’s very much in those lines. It’s the same concept behind it. It’s never straightforward between Formula 1 teams, because you’re fighting on track and you’re trying to find a solution for the career of a young man, but answering the question, he’s earning his place.

“He needs to do more on track to keep earning his place as a result of things, but he’s shining, and that’s why there’s interest from teams and our responsibility in that, as I have a responsibility both towards him and Williams, and hopefully, we’ll have some great news to be able to talk to everyone about, but today – that isn’t available.”

PlanetF1.com understands from sources close to the situation that an undisclosed second bidder is eager to secure Colapinto’s services, with Sauber believed to not be involved in the tug of war – the only other team on the grid with an unconfirmed seat for next season.

While negotiations with Red Bull continue, it’s not expected that an outcome will be reached quickly – but Vowles said he’s hopeful of having something concrete decided before the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

“These sorts of things are always hard to do because you’re talking about multiple teams talking together,” he said, “but it’ll be something that I’m confident before the last race of the season will have nailed. But it’s really hard for me to pinpoint where in between those two timelines.”

More on F1 2025

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 Perez out, Colapinto in? How Red Bull could solve critical F1 2025 driver dilemma

James Vowles: Franco Colapinto is an exceptional driver

With two points finishes from his first five races in F1, Colapinto has scored five points – the far more experienced Alex Albon has scored 12, with the benefit of far more time behind the wheel in preparation for the season with the FW46.

Colapinto’s arrival has lit a fire under Albon, and Vowles said he expects the rookie to only get better and better as he gains experience.

“There’s more to come from him as well and that’s to be expected,” he said.

“It would be easy to forget, when you look at the performances in Mexico, in Austin, that he’s only been with us for a handful of races in Formula 1, but he has. And as you’ll know with all of the greats – there’s one, [Oscar] Piastri next door – you keep building across time. You don’t finish your learning in four or five races. And there’s a tremendous [amount] more to come from him.”

With no opportunities at Williams, Vowles was asked about the prospect of the team letting him go in order to pursue other opportunities.

“The best I can say is this: we are exploring possibilities with a number of teams that are interested at the moment,” he said.

“And beyond there, it would be wrong to do anything more than speculate here. There’s nothing to really communicate beyond that point.

“When there is, I’ll happily talk about it because he’s an exceptional driver. And I really mean that. Go look outside. There were tens of thousands of individuals here to support a driver that’s been in our championship for five races. He’s doing an outstanding job on track.

“And as I’ve said from the very beginning, earn your position and elements will come your way. But beyond there, I think especially when we look at the fact he’s a 21-year-old and my responsibility is also towards him and making sure we do the right thing, I want to make sure that when we have news, come to the world, but there really isn’t much to talk about right now.”

As for whether any such release would include the right to pull him back into Williams when an opportunity arises, Vowles was resolute.

“It’s the same conversation we’ve just had,” he said.

“In any circumstance, I want to make sure we understand what others are interested in, and then we’ll form our basis as to what’s the best solution for everyone.”

Read Next: Speculation mounts over Franco Colapinto future as seismic Red Bull claim made