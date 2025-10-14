As teams continue to ramp up focus on the new F1 2026 regulations, Carlos Sainz recently confirmed that Mercedes power was a “main reason” for deciding to join Williams.

With Sainz hearing positive noises over the creation which Mercedes is cooking up, Williams team principal James Vowles has confirmed that Mercedes – his former employer – is doing “really good” work on their F1 2026 engine. Williams meanwhile is “chunking through problems already” in the simulator.

F1 2026: Carlos Sainz and Mercedes-powered Williams a force?

The Formula 1 regulations are to be re-written for F1 2026. The cars are set to become 30 kilograms lighter, and make use of active aerodynamics on the front and rear wings. That will spell the end for the Drag Reduction System [DRS]. The Pirelli tyres used will become 25 millimeters narrower at the front and 30mm at the rear.

On the engine side, the peak electrical power output increases from 120 kilowatts to 350kW. The internal combustion engine meanwhile will run on fully sustainable biofuel.

While it is impossible at this stage to know which manufacturer will have the best engine in F1 2026, the widely-held belief is that Mercedes will be strong. When the turbo-hybrid engines were introduced in 2014, Mercedes embarked on a run of eight consecutive Constructors’ Championship wins.

Sainz is hearing good things when it comes to the F1 2026 Mercedes engine which will be bolted into the back of the Williams car.

In addition to Williams, the Mercedes engine will also power the works team, back-to-back Constructors’ champions McLaren, and Alpine.

“Yes, I have a lot of confidence in the Mercedes engine,” he told El Partidazo de COPE.

“It’s actually one of the main reasons I chose Williams for this new regulation change. I knew we’d be running the Mercedes power unit, and everything I’ve heard about it has been positive, and still is.”

Williams team principal James Vowles was asked by Sky F1 how confident he is that Mercedes will produce the best F1 2026 engine. “Confident” would be the wrong word, but the signs are positive.

Vowles is highly experienced when it comes to working with Mercedes. He was there for all eight of their Constructors’ Championship and seven Drivers’ title wins between 2014-21, as chief strategist.

“I wouldn’t say I’m confident. What I’m relying on is I’ve had the pleasure of working for Mercedes and with Mercedes for over 20 years now, certainly from the engine production side for 15 of that,” said Vowles. “They are really good at thinking through the problems that you have to be encountering in the following year and getting ahead of the programme.

“That’s what I’m seeing at the moment. They’ve been really good.

How F1 2026 is shaping up

“Even the simulator sessions that we’re doing, our simulator isn’t just focused on this year, it is really focused on next year as well. And we’re just working, chunking through problems already. That doesn’t mean that you’re ahead of everyone else. It just means you’ve done good preparation.”

Mercedes will be joined by Ferrari, Honda, Red Bull Powertrains-Ford and Audi as the F1 2026 power unit manufacturers.

