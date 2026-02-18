Clarity on a resolution regarding the ongoing power unit compression ratio saga could emerge within the next few days.

Following several meetings of the power unit advisory committee [PUAC] in recent weeks, a resolution about how to resolve the contentious compression ratio issue could emerge in the coming days.

James Vowles: PU compression ratio will ‘probably go away over next 48 hours’

As has been comprehensively documented over recent weeks, the ongoing issue regarding compression ratio and test methodology remains prevalent as the final pre-season test in Bahrain has begun this week.

With the general understanding of the situation being that it’s the Mercedes power unit that could be most affected by any potential change in testing methodology, the other power unit manufacturers [PUMs] are seeking clarity on what is and isn’t permitted under the regulations.

Mercedes is believed to have exploited a grey area of wording in a regulation pertaining to geometric compression ratios, with the Brixworth-based manufacturer isolated against the other four PUMs as they are seeking to form a supermajority vote at PUAC level and introduce a new compression ratio test methodology as quickly as possible.

Alongside an F1 Commission meeting on Wednesday morning in Bahrain, the four non-Mercedes power unit manufacturers are understood to have held an unofficial meeting between them in order to discuss the topic.

It is not yet clear when the next official PUAC meeting, at which the critical vote is likely to be held, is scheduled for, although it is likely to be before the engine homologation cut-off date of March 1.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing interest in the matter, which could yet prove to have significant competitive implications if Mercedes is placed in the position of needing to make power unit changes, several of the F1 team bosses sat down with the media in the FIA Press Conference on Wednesday afternoon.

When asked by PlanetF1.com whether there is confidence amongst the team bosses that a resolution can be reached between the PUMs to satisfy all parties, and whether the situation has been blown out of proportion, just two of the team bosses opted to share their thoughts.

“I think there’s probably a misunderstanding of just how significant it is,” Williams‘ James Vowles said on the topic.

Powered by Mercedes engines, Vowles last week spoke of how F1 needs to ensure it remains a meritocracy, with the sport not punishing the best solutions, and that the matter had already turned political through the PUAC.

“There will be a resolution, I’m sure,” he continued.

“For me, it’s just noise. Frankly, it will go away probably over the next 48 hours, is my guess, but I understand why everyone was focused on it.

“But that isn’t the big ticket item, I would say, in this championship race.”

Vowles stopped short of offering insight into what the resolution could be, although PlanetF1.com understands the leading resolution on the table centres on a new ratio test that can be carried out at hotter temperatures than the current ambient temperature test methodology.

The four non-Mercedes PUMs are believed to have presented this testing method to the FIA and FOM at the latest PUAC meeting, with the quest for the four being to get the two authoritative bodies to accept this position and create the supermajority that could have wider implications for Mercedes.

Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies disagreed with Vowles on the level of seriousness with which his organisation is viewing the topic.

“We don’t think it’s noise. We think we must have the clarity,” he said.

“We are not stressed if it goes left or if it goes right, but we must have the clarity on what we can and what we cannot do.

“It’s true that it’s early days, but it will come to a point very quickly where any competitive advantage, whether it is one, two, three, whatever number of tenths, is going to make a difference.

“So what we want is clarity, and I would agree with James on thinking that we will get that clarity, hopefully very soon.”

Top-level sources have since indicated that, while a resolution is likely, the timeline of 48 hours offered by Vowles may be premature.

Audi team boss Jonathan Wheatley said he believes the FIA and the PUMs will work out the best course of action between them.

“The FIA are working with the power unit manufacturers,” he said.

“I know that each power unit manufacturer is working very closely with the FIA on this topic, and we trust 100 per cent in their ability to manage this right away through this entire set of technical regulations.

“So I think, on our part, it’s in safe hands.”

Mekies agreed, expressing confidence that the point of resolution – however that looks – will be reached.

“Sometimes it was felt that we were not so sure where Red Bull was standing,” he said.

“At least, that’s what I was reading, listening to you guys [the media], and the simple truth is that we don’t really mind if the regs go left or if the regs go right.

“What we absolutely want, [further] to Jonathan’s point, is clarity on what we can do and what we cannot do, and that’s what we are working with the FIA and the other power unit manufacturers to have this absolute clarity and and I’m confident that we will reach that point.”

