Williams boss ‘not feeling good about’ Hulkenberg and Albon FIA controversy

Williams boss James Vowles has admitted to feeling quite perplexed about the delayed FIA ruling that failed to give Alex Albon a chance to move up to Q2 in Bahrain.

Nico Hulkenberg had his fast laps in both Q1 and Q2 deleted, but only 40 minutes after Q1 had ended. As a result, Albon wasn’t able to capitalize on his promotion up the grid by continuing through into Q2.

James Vowles “not feeling good about” late FIA call

Easily the most confusing part of qualifying was the belated punishment for Nico Hulkenberg for exceeding track limits.

Hulkenberg narrowly outqualified Alex Albon in Q1 at the Bahrain Grand Prix, knocking the Williams driver out of qualifying with a time good enough for 15th place.

As such, the Sauber driver was able to move through to Q2. At the close of the session, however, the FIA deleted Hulkenberg’s lap times… in both Q2 and Q1.

That meant Albon was promoted to 15th on the starting grid, though unfortunately, it prevented him from trying to improve his position in qualifying.

Naturally, Williams team boss James Vowles was a little miffed.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after qualifying, the Williams boss said, “I’m not feeling good about this. It’s frustrating.

“Obviously the track limits are analyzed live, but the result for Hulkenberg came way after we would have an opportunity to go into Q2, and today, Alex had the pace to make it all the way to Q3, I think.

“In Q1, [it] wasn’t the best out lap, and we were blocked quite significantly.

“What we need to understand — and I’m waiting for the report from the FIA — is why was this analyzed so much later than that? Because it’s not just one position gained, it could be many positions gained.”

After qualifying, the FIA released a ruling to explain the reason for the delay.

“During Q1, Car 27 [Hulkenberg] clearly exceeded track limits in turn 11. However, this was not reported to the Stewards until Q2 had commenced,” the statement read.

“Car 27’s time recorded on the lap that track limits were exceeded was sufficient to place it in Q2. Hence at the time the Stewards were informed that Car 27 had breached the Race Directors Event Notes and that its lap should have been deleted, it was already on track in Q2.

“As this is an unusual situation, the Stewards have decided to settle the matter by exercising their authority under Article 11.9.2.a of the FIA International Sporting Code.”

The code, which applies to all FIA-regulated motorsports, says “They [the stewards] may settle any matter which might arise during an Event, subject to the right of appeal provided for in the Code.”

As such, the panel of stewards this weekend — Garry Connelly, Mathieu Remmerie, Vitantonio Liuzzi, and Mazen Al Hilli — have determined that Hulkenberg should start from 15th.

Further, the FIA issued an additional statement that read, “There are a number of track limit hot spots which are monitored continuously live. Track limit hot spots are given precedence. Based on previous sessions, Turn 11 was not deemed to be an area of focus for track limits. In hindsight, it should have been higher on our priority list as a corner.

“Checks in areas of the circuit such as Turn 11 take a bit longer than those of a high priority.

“Unfortunately, in this case due to the timing of the check it was not possible to act before the start of Q2. As soon as we became aware of the incident, we acted on it.

“We are building towards increased resources and improved systems and processes. On this occasion, we got it wrong.”

Williams will have the ability to appeal the decision, though it is admittedly difficult to imagine what else the FIA could do in this situation.

