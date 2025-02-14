James Vowles said that some of Williams’ F1 rivals would experience a profound effect following the FIA’s clamp down on flexi wings.

Teams were told in January that from the Spanish Grand Prix onwards, there would be more stringent flexibility tests in a move that has brought accusations of an uneven playing field.

James Vowles casts verdict on FIA flexi-wing rule change

Having a part be legal for the first eight races and then banned after has given the teams the dilemma of how much resource to put into the car that will start the season considering some of it would soon be obsolete.

However, the late call by the FIA means many, like Williams, were already far down the development path as revealed by Vowles.

“It was originally, I think round seven, they were to change it,” Vowles told media including PlanetF1.com after the launch of the Williams FW47.

“But we highlighted that it had Monaco in between and it’s really difficult for teams to effectively have the right stock of front wings for Monaco. So it got deferred back to the race after Monaco.

“Our wing, effectively, was already along the pipeline of production when the rules had changed. As a result of it, in terms of exploiting that area, I think you’ll find all teams are doing what they can, but there’s just going to be teams that are more advanced in their area than others.

“I don’t think we’re market leading in that particular area. However, what I can also say is the rule change doesn’t particularly trouble us and it probably will have a more profound effect on others.”

In the same press conference, Vowles revealed that the FW47 was only built for the first time at 4AM, just six hours before it headed out on track for the first time.

“We did a live event where we sent the car out at the minute we said it would go out and that car was built last night at 4AM.

“So all the components came together, and we sent that car out just a few hours after that.

“That’s the leading edge that most organisations wouldn’t let you into their world to show but it’s a demonstration of where we come from and that we mean business and where we’re going to.”

