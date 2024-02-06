James Vowles believes everyone’s eyes in F1 must be opened on “how we have to be” after allegations of inappropriate behaviour were levelled against Christian Horner.

On Monday, Red Bull GmbH confirmed to PlanetF1.com they have opened an internal investigation into Horner but they did not reveal any further details at this stage.

“After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation,” said Red Bull GmbH’s statement.

James Vowles: I can only control what happens within Williams

“This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister,” adding the “company takes these matters extremely seriously.”

Horner has denied any wrongdoing, telling De Telegraaf: “I completely deny these claims.”

His Williams counterpart Vowles was quizzed about the allegations when he sat down with Bloomberg TV after the launch of William’s 2024 livery.

“The sport itself, wind back 20 years ago, male-dominated without question. If you had to ask me what makes up a team, it would be white, more than likely male, more likely 40 years old, something in that ballpark,” he said.

“That’s changing and it’s only a positive that’s changing that result.

“I can only control what happens within Williams.

“And what I can do within the environment is open everyone’s eyes to this is how we have to be, because the best ideas don’t come from being a closed group of individuals, it come from diversity.

“These allegations are allegations, I’m afraid I don’t have any understanding of what is behind them and the significance of what has happened.

“All I can say is that should this ever happen in our guard we’ll be entirely supportive in terms of fixing it and making sure we have a culture that is accepting of everyone.”

Questioned as to what could come next at Red Bull should Horner leave the sport, Vowles replied: “Again, I think it means we will have to look each other in the mirror and make sure that we are posing the right questions internally and acting in the way that we can only be proud of, not today but in the next 10 years.”

Horner has been at the helm at Red Bull since 2005 and led the team to a spate of championship titles from 2010 to 2013 before regaining the crown in 2021.

This season Max Verstappen is chasing his fourth success Drivers’ title with Red Bull seeking a hat-trick of Constructors’ crowns.

