Max Verstappen and his Red Bull future have become a popular topic for debate once more, Mercedes one of the teams linked with his services.

However, while former Mercedes stalwart turned Williams team boss James Vowles sees it as a “really good problem” for Mercedes to have with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli in their line-up as well as Verstappen is a potential target, he is not convinced that a move for Verstappen would “be the right decision”.

Max Verstappen to Mercedes: Perfect match or mismatch?

Having started the F1 2025 campaign with one win from five, speculation has bubbled back up over the Red Bull future of reigning four-time World Champion Max Verstappen.

Despite the Dutchman reaffirming his Red Bull commitment at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, it has not stopped fresh talk of a Mercedes or Aston Martin move down the line, due to the existence of a performance-related exit clause in his Red Bull contract, which runs until the end of 2028.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner confirmed to media including PlanetF1.com at the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix that such a clause exists in Verstappen’s deal, one which according to reports, he could trigger should he spend a significant part of the season outside the top three in the Drivers’ Championship.

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko meanwhile tipped this Verstappen clause to become a hot topic around the summer break.

However, Williams team principal James Vowles – formerly Mercedes’ strategy chief – warned his ex-employer that Verstappen comes “with a lot of downsides”, and in a Sky F1 interview, expanded on why he is not instantly convinced that Verstappen to Mercedes is what the team needs.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli form the current Mercedes line-up, Russell having started the campaign with three podiums from five races, while 18-year-old rookie Antonelli has collected 38 points in a strong, mature start to life as a Formula 1 driver. Both though, are currently not contracted beyond F1 2025.

“The first thing is, as I said this morning, Max is absolutely extraordinary,” said Vowles.

“I was blown away, for example, by Japan, by his [pole] lap.

“There is no doubting, up and down the pit lane, how quick he is.

“It was more that Mercedes have a really good problem. They’ve got two excellent drivers, and that’s more, is Mercedes going to make a change in that regard? That’s for them to really comment on.

“But, the bit that they’ve got at the moment is a stable environment, a culture that works, two drivers that are working together, and one that’s on the way up. And I think for them, to chop and change that out for a driver as quick as Max, still may not be the right decision.

“It’s theirs to make, but that was more my commentary.”

Russell recently responded to the Verstappen to Mercedes rumours, saying it was a deal which he could totally comprehend his team wanting to strike.

But, it was not something which made him nervous over his Mercedes future in any way.

Russell told the Press Association: “Why wouldn’t they want to sign Max? It’s totally understandable.

“He’s the best at the moment. He’s a four-time World Champion. That’s not anything against me or Kimi. There’s two drivers for every team and he is one person.

“So that doesn’t concern me one bit because the performance is my currency and right now I think I am performing as good as anyone on this grid.”

Verstappen sits P3 in the current Drivers’ Championship standings, 14 points ahead of Russell and 12 off P1, currently occupied by Oscar Piastri.

