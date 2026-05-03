James Vowles has admitted Williams are facing a steep climb in 2026, despite believing the team is finally heading in the right direction.

After being one of the earliest constructors to switch focus to 2026, this year has so far been a trying season for Williams, with the car overweight and lagging behind its competitors.

James Vowles provides Williams update after mid-season break

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Problems first emerged in pre-season when Williams failed to attend a pre-season shakedown in Barcelona, but even after the season began, Williams was far from where Vowles and his ambitious team would have hoped for.

An unexpected break has given Williams, along with its rivals, a chance to make some gains but Vowles said that after a “messy winter” like theirs, there was still going to be big gaps to the rest of the grid.

“A really messy winter and the break gave us an opportunity to reset, take a breath, catch up, form a plan for not just Miami, of which we brought upgrades here, but really what we’re doing now across everywhere up until the end of the season to put ourselves back into a sensible position, fundamentally,” Vowles said.

“I am proud of the work that the team did. Every area was basically working at maximum capacity and that’s despite a difficult winter where people were putting in big, big hours.

“However, the gap is so large from where we are to the front that I’m sure we’ve made a small step into that, but it is a small step and we need to keep doing that across the number of races in the future in order to make a tangible difference. So positive first session but it is literally just one session and the gaps are still large.”

As to what caused the “messy” winter, Vowles suggested a complete change of systems meant they went into building the car, many of their processes had not been properly stress tested and so rather than one big problem, it was lots of small ones.

“We made a lot of changes a few years ago, putting in ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) systems, different ways of doing planning, different ways of structuring, different ways of working, and this was the first proper car build where all of those were brought into account.

“I think we have made some mistakes on some of that software that we’ve been using. It was our first proper go at planning a completely new regulation car from start to finish. And when we went through effectively a global review of all of that, it’s tiny, small details but hundreds of them starting to add up. So, there were just inefficiencies across the board that weren’t taken into account and only came to light once you started stressing the system.

“Whilst we started early in the wind tunnel, no doubt about that, we did not start the build of the car early because what you want to do is keep all of that goodness in the wind tunnel as long as possible and we wanted to stress ourselves to the point of not quite a championship team but more aggressive than we had done before.

“The car we produced is the most complex. It doesn’t matter if I use number of parts, it’s about two times the number of parts. Doesn’t matter if I only use the number of parts in the chassis or the time it took, all of it was about one and a half to two times more complex and it didn’t go smoothly through much of that process.

“Your reaction once that starts to happen is there are very few alternatives. You can’t really go to outside manufacturers because they are all booked up by other individuals. So, once you start falling behind, you’re in trouble. There were a number of crash tests but some were passed incredibly well, some were difficult, frankly, and that put load back into a system at a very difficult point as well. Once you start running out of time, weight is quite an easy addition to effectively get a part through to make sure that you are in a sensible place.

“It comes basically into a heavy car very quickly as a result. So that’s sort of a ballpark summary of it.”

Vowles was pressed on what a realistic goal for Williams is and he said it was about finishing the development plan by the end of August, which he hoped would take them to the top of the midfield, but also establish a platform to build on for next season.

“For me, it’s as we get to where we finish developing the car, which will be after the August break, that the car is sensibly back to being the top of the midfield, with everything in a sensible position, building on next year’s car.”

To aid that task, Williams has been busy hiring staff from other teams, most recently former Mercedes engineer Dan Milner and Vowles also revealed the team had poached Claire Simpson, an aerodynamicist, from Mercedes as well.

“Dan’s someone I worked with for many years at Mercedes. We’ve also had Claire Simpson from Mercedes join us today. It’s her first starting day.

“There’s some great people coming over the next three months but the impact that Dan has made to your question is already very significant and very quick.

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“What I enjoy about Williams is there is no resistance to change for greatness. What I mean by that is we will point ourselves in the right direction and follow along with that as long as there is clear ambition and drive to this being at a championship level and Dan brings that.”

Crucial to Williams’ ability to move up the grid is shedding weight with the FW48 overweight compared to its competitors and Vowles said they while could get the car to the correct weight tomorrow, they wanted to actually develop the car rather than just make it lighter.

“Why does it take so long to get the weight out? As I said, the engineering’s work is done, so the designers aren’t designing, fundamentally. But you have to make sure you’re printing the components in a way that makes sense.

“So, in other words, we could take out [the weight], and we have this weekend, several kilos out of the floor because we’ve done a new floor.

“I don’t want to just make exactly the same front wing being several kilos lighter. That doesn’t make any sense to anyone.

“So, you’ve got to body that into an aerodynamic update at the same time. And so that’s the efficient way in cost cap of doing it.

“We could right now take out, if there’s no cost cap, print the other bits in the car. We have capacity, we’d take out pretty much all the weight. But there’s some mechanisms that we have to do along that journey. It’s painful but it’s balancing adding aerodynamic performance as well as weight reduction.”

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