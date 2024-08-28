For Williams team principal James Vowles to pick a rookie to replace Logan Sargeant for the remainder of the F1 2024 season seems a bold decision, when as he puts it, he wants to “maximise every points-scoring opportunity in a remarkably tight midfield battle.”

This is not to disrespect Franco Colapinto, far from it – but to be parachuted into a seat mid-season is a daunting prospect, and he should hopefully be seeing it as a ‘free hit’ rather than a ramping up of pressure on his part, given neither Williams seat is free next season anyway.

Williams say ‘no’ to rivals by promoting from within, and show they’re nobody’s ‘B team’

Given the nature of his promotion, however, it is worth pointing out that both Red Bull and Mercedes had been willing to lend their reserve drivers to Williams to replace the struggling Sargeant for the remainder of the season.

Mick Schumacher, Mercedes’ third driver, has two seasons’ worth of Formula 1 experience under his belt, and for Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson, he is expected to be on the grid next season and impressed in a five-race stint last year, and PlanetF1.com understands his representatives were in talks with Williams over a potential loan move for the rest of 2024.

Where Vowles and Williams deserve credit, though, is turning down the options available to them in order to forge their own path moving forward.

Vowles has spoken at length before about wanting to bring the team back to the front of the field under their own steam, and is steadily putting infrastructure in place off the track to try and push on.

He has been both ambitious and successful on the driver market, too – signing Alex Albon to a long-term contract extension and landing the grid’s most eligible out-of-contract driver this season in Carlos Sainz, in a deal that he revealed could be up to four years in length.

In setting out ambitious targets and achieving them already, Vowles, in only his second season as a Formula 1 team principal, has shown he is no pushover, and not beholden to anyone else on the grid.

That, in part, is why a loan deal for Lawson did not materialise, with Christian Horner having explained Red Bull would have wanted an option to recall him if they needed him in 2024, with Williams sticking to their guns and only being interested if they could sign him for the remainder of the year.

There is clearly a lot of good feeling for Schumacher lingering around Formula 1, too, with Toto Wolff saying he would be “cheering for” the German to get a drive with Williams if possible, given the sport has not yet seen “the real Mick”.

But in sticking to what he thinks is right and choosing Williams’ own path, Vowles has created something of a no-lose situation for himself and the team.

With four points all season and sitting nine points behind an increasingly competitive Alpine, and the top four teams sewing up the majority of the points-paying positions at most races, Williams are likely to be fighting over the lower reaches of the top 10 at best for the remainder of the year, but of course, if they are able to overhaul Alpine, it would be worth millions of dollars in prize money come season’s end.

If Colapinto, who is being drafted in at short notice, is on the money from the word ‘go’ this weekend, then there is every chance they could yet fight for another place in the Constructors’ standings alongside Albon.

But if it doesn’t work out, he would not see his reputation too badly damaged, as performing at such a high level immediately would not have been expected of him in the first place, and even so, Sainz is on the way next year anyway.

With a roster of youth talent including the likes of Jamie Chadwick, Luke Browning, Lia Block and Zak O’Sullivan, this move also shows the pathway to Formula 1 continues to exist with the team, too – showing the value of Williams having an academy in the first place, with Sargeant himself having been a previous Williams junior.

“We believe in investing in our young drivers in the Williams Racing Driver Academy, and Franco is getting a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate what he is capable of across the final nine rounds of the season,” Vowles said.

“Logan remains a talented driver and we will support him to continue his racing career for the future. I know that Franco has great speed and huge potential, and we look forward to seeing what he can do in Formula 1.”

Through their title-winning years and beyond, Williams established a reputation for the pride they took in their privateer status – and while they are now under new ownership in Dorilton Capital, piece by piece, by putting themselves first with this move, Vowles appears to be at least re-establishing the privateer spirit within the team that characterised so much of their success.

