James Vowles has responded to reports of Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz being linked with Williams for a drive in 2025, amid questions over Logan Sargeant’s future with the team.

The Williams team principal said there is “pressure on his shoulders” regarding Sargeant, but nothing has yet been decided regarding Alex Albon’s team-mate, with the Thai-British driver having recently signed a contract extension until at least 2026.

Reports from Speedcafe and Vasabladet earlier this week heavily linked former Mercedes driver Bottas with a return to Williams next season, claims which PlanetF1.com understand to be verified, while reports elsewhere on Thursday linked outgoing Ferrari driver Sainz with a potential move to the Grove-based team in 2025.

When these claims were put to the team principal in Monaco, Vowles was non-committal over what may happen, and said the team’s decision for next season will be communicated quickly once it has been made.

“Carlos who?” Vowles joked to Sky F1 when asked about the latest links over their F1 2025 candidates.

He added: “The truth behind all of that is that you’re always talking to a number of drivers and those are the sort of chats that I’ll always keep between individual groups rather than the public.

“If there’s anything discussed, we’ll make sure it comes out to the world pretty quickly, you’ll see.”

As for Sargeant, Vowles said he is doing what he can to help the young American driver – praising him for how he has dealt with the pressure of Formula 1 since his arrival in the sport.

He was happy with how he performed in Monaco last year too, but added his approach is to try and work with his drivers to build them up where he can.

“With that, I think it’s important to always be forthright and open and honest with drivers,” Vowles said of how he is managing Sargeant.

“So part of what you’re seeing is a natural reaction to that, there’s pressure on his shoulders, but he’s had that pressure since the beginning of last year and he deals with it very well.

“He was quick round here in F2, didn’t get it all quite right and he was actually fairly pacey last year as well, but the way you work with them is that you build on the positive of where they are, show the weakness, but discuss how we’re going to get through it together.”

