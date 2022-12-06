Jamie Chadwick said she had no discussions about Formula 1 with Andretti Autosport and is focused solely on her Indy Lights drive.

After spending three season in the W Series, during which time she won every Championship, Chadwick was announced as an Andretti driver for the 2023 season, in the IndyCar feeder series now rebranded Indy NXT.

In doing so, she joins her fellow Brit Louis Foster, who is also making his debut in the series, and is the first woman to compete in the IndyCar junior series for 13 years.

As one of the largest race teams in the world, the Andretti group feature in many different series and have made their desire to join the Formula 1 grid publicly known this year.

In February, Mario Andretti announced that his son and Andretti Autosport owner Michael had submitted a document to the FIA requesting a spot on the grid but have so far been met with a lukewarm response.

While the Andretti Group work on their entry, speculation has been made as to who will drive for them should they feature on the Formula 1 grid.

Current IndyCar driver Colton Herta, who came close to joining AlphaTauri but missed out due to a lack of Super Licence points, seems an obvious choice but with Chadwick’s move, she could also be in the frame.

The Brit has long made it known that she sees Formula 1 as her ultimate goal and said following the announcement of her move stateside that “the ultimate goal is F1, however that route is taken.”

When asked if she had discussed this possibility with Andretti, Chadwick said she had not and that her focus was the year ahead.

“Not with them,” the Williams development driver told PlanetF1 at the Autosport Awards in London. “My focus with them is purely on the Indy Lights stuff.

“But it’s a hugely impressive organisation and a team I’m really proud to be in now. So I’m looking forward to the next step now.”

Chadwick leaves the W Series having been a dominant champion, winning every title of the three seasons so far, however, the 2022 campaign came to abrupt end when funding issues prevented the series from holding its final three races.

The 24-year-old said she had “learned a lot” during her time in the W Series but was looking forward to the “big challenge going forwards.”

“I learned a lot in all three years,” she said. “They’re very different. Just being able to keep learning and I think now to have the opportunity to move up, I’m grateful for those years of learning in W Series.

“I think it’s going to be a big challenge going forwards but I’m excited by by what’s to come.”

Read more: Adrian Newey believes Ferrari knew title race was over ahead of Singapore GP