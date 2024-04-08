Pundits question Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton decision with ‘statistical’ title quest in play

Do not jump to early-season conclusions about Ferrari with Jan Lammers convinced that when all is said and done, Charles Leclerc will have the upper hand over Carlos Sainz.

Four races into this season and Sainz is shining a light on Ferrari’s decision to retain Leclerc while dropping for Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season.

‘ It is a very strange situation as he is leaving…’

Not only has the Spaniard finished every race this year that he has started on the podium, Sainz having sat out the Saudi Arabian GP after undergoing an appendectomy, but he also won in Australia to maintain his 100 per cent record as the only non-Red Bull driver to have won a Grand Prix since 2022.

It has fans and pundits alike wondering if Ferrari axed the wrong driver from their 2025 line-up especially after Leclerc easily moved over for his team-mate at Suzuka.

Racing for position, although Sainz with his post-restart strategy on 10-lap fresher tyres, the Spaniard came to overtake Leclerc for third place. The move was done almost as soon as he got to his team-mate’s rear wing.

Jan Lammers, though, puts it down to “peace and control at Ferrari” with both drivers understanding their part.

“They used two different strategies and there was something to be said for both. I expected Leclerc to end up in third place,” he told NOS.

“It’s clear that Sainz is the best in the team this season. It is a very strange situation as he is leaving and Leclerc remains with the team.”

But while Sainz is the top Ferrari driver on the track with three podiums in three starts, Lammer doesn’t believe it will remain that way for another 20 races.

“It’s still a very long season. You almost rarely see that drivers have the upper hand all year round,” he said. “Leclerc will soon also let go of Sainz’s dominance.”

“But, he added, “if he starts being the best Leclerc again, you could have another changing of the guard.”

Lammers, though, doubts Ferrari’s decision to swap Sainz for Lewis Hamilton.

“I don’t know if it makes sense. Wanting to hire a seven-time world champion is understandable for Ferrari. But statistically speaking, how many more world championships will he collect? If you want something for the future, you would go with a younger driver.”

