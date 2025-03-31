Japanese GP: Start times, schedule and how to watch
Next up on the Formula 1 calendar is the Japanese GP and here is all you need to know about the weekend’s schedule and start times.
Yuki Tsunoda will be taking in his home Grand Prix in what will also be his first race as a Red Bull driver, so it should be an exciting weekend for the home support at Suzuka.
What is the schedule for the Japanese GP weekend and when does it start?
The Japanese Grand Prix weekend takes on the traditional race weekend format, with events starting on Friday 4 April 2025, and session start times in the UK as follows:
Friday 4 April
Free practice 1: 3.30am [11.30am local]
Free practice 2: 8am [3pm local]
Saturday 5 April
Free practice 3: 3.30am [11.30am local]
Qualifying: 8am [3pm local]
Sunday 6 April
Race: 6am [2pm local] [53 laps]
How to watch the Japanese GP in the UK
Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, there is no contract in place and you can cancel any time!
Sky Sports F1’s live coverage begins 90 minutes before lights out at Suzuka, continues through the race and brings you all the post-race reaction from trackside.
For free-to-air viewers, Channel 4 will be showing highlights of Japanese GP qualifying at 10.30am on Saturday 5 April, and race highlights from 1pm on Sunday 6 April.
You can also follow every lap and get involved with our popular live race Watchalong with The F1 Word on YouTube, powered by PlanetF1.com.
How to watch the Japanese GP in the US
In the United States, Formula 1 is available to watch live on ESPN in English, with Spanish-language coverage available on ESPN Deportes.
The race will get underway at 1am Eastern on Sunday 6 April 2025/10pm Pacific [Saturday 5 April].
Viewers from the United States and across the world can also follow the entire race live with The F1 Word’s Live Watchalong on YouTube.
How to watch the Japanese GP in other major territories
The Japanese Grand Prix will be available to watch on these platforms in the following nations and territories:
Argentina: Fox Sports
Australia: Fox Sports
Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes
Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)
Central Asia: Setanta Sports
China: CCTV
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
India: FanCode
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV
Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN
Mexico: Fox Sports
Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay
New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)
Pakistan: A Sports
Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)
Spain: DAZN
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
