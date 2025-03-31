Next up on the Formula 1 calendar is the Japanese GP and here is all you need to know about the weekend’s schedule and start times.

Yuki Tsunoda will be taking in his home Grand Prix in what will also be his first race as a Red Bull driver, so it should be an exciting weekend for the home support at Suzuka.

What is the schedule for the Japanese GP weekend and when does it start?

The Japanese Grand Prix weekend takes on the traditional race weekend format, with events starting on Friday 4 April 2025, and session start times in the UK as follows:

Friday 4 April

Free practice 1: 3.30am [11.30am local]

Free practice 2: 8am [3pm local]

Saturday 5 April

Free practice 3: 3.30am [11.30am local]

Qualifying: 8am [3pm local]

Sunday 6 April

Race: 6am [2pm local] [53 laps]

How to watch the Japanese GP in the UK

Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, there is no contract in place and you can cancel any time!

Sky Sports F1’s live coverage begins 90 minutes before lights out at Suzuka, continues through the race and brings you all the post-race reaction from trackside.

For free-to-air viewers, Channel 4 will be showing highlights of Japanese GP qualifying at 10.30am on Saturday 5 April, and race highlights from 1pm on Sunday 6 April.

You can also follow every lap and get involved with our popular live race Watchalong with The F1 Word on YouTube, powered by PlanetF1.com.

How to watch the Japanese GP in the US

In the United States, Formula 1 is available to watch live on ESPN in English, with Spanish-language coverage available on ESPN Deportes.

The race will get underway at 1am Eastern on Sunday 6 April 2025/10pm Pacific [Saturday 5 April].

Viewers from the United States and across the world can also follow the entire race live with The F1 Word’s Live Watchalong on YouTube.

How to watch the Japanese GP in other major territories

The Japanese Grand Prix will be available to watch on these platforms in the following nations and territories:

Argentina: Fox Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

Spain: DAZN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

