With qualifying now complete, here is a look at when the Japanese Grand Prix will start on Sunday, from around the world.

Max Verstappen proved once again that he’s the difference as the reigning World Champion put his Honda-powered Red Bull on pole position ahead of the McLaren team-mates. Verstappen surprised many as he beat Lando Norris by 0.012s, with Oscar Piastri third fastest. As for the other Red Bull, Yuki Tsunoda will line up in 15th place, but at least he made it out of Q1!

Japanese GP: What time does the race start at Suzuka?

The Japanese Grand Prix starts at 2pm local time on Sunday 6 April 2025, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

United Kingdom: 6am

Central European Time: 7am

United States and Canada*: 10pm Pacific [Saturday], 1am Eastern

Mexico: 11pm [Saturday]

South Africa: 7am

Gulf Standard Time: 9am

India: 10.30am

China: 1pm

Singapore: 1pm

Australia: 3pm [Australian Eastern Standard Time]

New Zealand: 6pm [New Zealand Daylight Time]

More on the F1 2025 season with PlanetF1.com

👉 F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

👉 The best value-for-money F1 races to watch in style!

How to watch the Japanese GP in the UK

Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, there is no contract in place and you can cancel any time!

Sky Sports F1’s live coverage begins 90 minutes before lights out at Suzuka, continues through the race and brings you all the post-race reaction from trackside.

For free-to-air viewers, Channel 4 will be showing highlights of Japanese GP qualifying at 10.30am on Saturday 5 April, and race highlights from 1pm on Sunday 6 April.

You can also follow every lap and get involved with our popular live race Watchalong with The F1 Word on YouTube, powered by PlanetF1.com.

How to watch the Japanese GP in the US

In the United States, Formula 1 is available to watch live on ESPN in English, with Spanish-language coverage available on ESPN Deportes.

The race will get underway at 1am Eastern on Sunday 6 April 2025/10pm Pacific [Saturday 5 April].

Viewers from the United States and across the world can also follow the entire race live with The F1 Word’s Live Watchalong on YouTube.

How to watch the Japanese GP in other major territories

The Japanese Grand Prix will be available to watch on these platforms in the following nations and territories:

Argentina: Fox Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

Spain: DAZN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

Read next: F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?