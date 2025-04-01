The early Japanese GP weather forecast is out, and with cherry blossom season in full bloom, the drivers are set for cool conditions when they reach Suzuka.

With a calm build-up to the weekend set to take place, the weather conditions could be set for a different turn altogether come race day, if the forecast continues along the early predictions.

Japanese GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for FP1 and FP2?

Friday 4 April 2025 – FP1 (11.30am local time)

The FP1 weather conditions in Japan are due to be dry and sunny, with the morning temperatures rising from an overnight low of 7°C up to 14°C for FP1.

Friday 4 April 2025 – FP2 (3pm local)

With the sun due to continue throughout Friday, FP2 is set to continue with dry and sunny conditions, with a temperature of 15°C for FP2 at Suzuka.

Japanese GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for FP3 and Qualifying?

Saturday 5 April 2025 – FP3 (11.30am local)

Dry conditions are expected to continue into Saturday at Suzuka, with FP3 expected to stay dry with temperatures of 15°C.

Saturday 5 April 2025 – Qualifying (3pm local)

Cloud is expected to increase on Saturday afternoon at Suzuka, with a light south-easterly wind for both sessions and a 20% chance of rain expected for qualifying, and a temperature of 15°C.

Japanese GP race weather forecast: What are conditions like for race day?

Sunday 6 April 2025 – Japanese Grand Prix (2pm local)

A cold front on Saturday night is expected to bring 2-8mm of rain on Sunday morning, with the FIA stating showers are ‘likely’, before a chance of improvement in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected at 17°C for the Japanese Grand Prix, with a ‘slight chance’ of rain showers.

