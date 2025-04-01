Japanese GP weather forecast: What will the weather be like in Suzuka?
The early Japanese GP weather forecast is out, and with cherry blossom season in full bloom, the drivers are set for cool conditions when they reach Suzuka.
With a calm build-up to the weekend set to take place, the weather conditions could be set for a different turn altogether come race day, if the forecast continues along the early predictions.
Japanese GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for FP1 and FP2?
Friday 4 April 2025 – FP1 (11.30am local time)
The FP1 weather conditions in Japan are due to be dry and sunny, with the morning temperatures rising from an overnight low of 7°C up to 14°C for FP1.
Friday 4 April 2025 – FP2 (3pm local)
With the sun due to continue throughout Friday, FP2 is set to continue with dry and sunny conditions, with a temperature of 15°C for FP2 at Suzuka.
Japanese GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for FP3 and Qualifying?
Saturday 5 April 2025 – FP3 (11.30am local)
Dry conditions are expected to continue into Saturday at Suzuka, with FP3 expected to stay dry with temperatures of 15°C.
Saturday 5 April 2025 – Qualifying (3pm local)
Cloud is expected to increase on Saturday afternoon at Suzuka, with a light south-easterly wind for both sessions and a 20% chance of rain expected for qualifying, and a temperature of 15°C.
Japanese GP race weather forecast: What are conditions like for race day?
Sunday 6 April 2025 – Japanese Grand Prix (2pm local)
A cold front on Saturday night is expected to bring 2-8mm of rain on Sunday morning, with the FIA stating showers are ‘likely’, before a chance of improvement in the afternoon.
Temperatures are expected at 17°C for the Japanese Grand Prix, with a ‘slight chance’ of rain showers.
