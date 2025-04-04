With FP1 and FP2 now complete at Suzuka, here is a look at when qualifying starts for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday.

It will be an early morning start for those in Europe watching this weekend, with an early evening start on the other side of the world.

Japanese GP: When does qualifying start at Suzuka on Saturday?

Japanese Grand Prix qualifying starts at 3pm local time on Saturday 5 April 2025, which equates to the following times in these territories:

United Kingdom: 7am

Central European Time: 8am

United States and Canada*: 11pm Pacific [Friday], 2am Eastern

Mexico: 12am

South Africa: 8am

Gulf Standard Time: 10am

India: 11.30am

China: 2pm

Singapore: 2pm

Australia*: 5pm [Australian Eastern Daylight Time]

New Zealand: 7pm

How to watch Japanese GP qualifying in the UK

Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, there is no contract in place and you can cancel any time!

For free-to-air viewers, Channel 4 will be showing highlights of Japanese GP qualifying at 10.30am on Saturday 5 April.

For free-to-air viewers, Channel 4 will be showing highlights of Japanese GP qualifying at 10.30am on Saturday 5 April.

How to watch Japanese GP qualifying in the US

In the United States, Formula 1 is available to watch live on ESPN in English, with Spanish-language coverage available on ESPN Deportes.

Qualifying will get underway at 2am Eastern on Saturday 5 April 2025/11pm Pacific [Friday 4 April].

Qualifying will get underway at 2am Eastern on Saturday 5 April 2025/11pm Pacific [Friday 4 April].

How to watch Japanese GP qualifying in other major territories

The Japanese Grand Prix weekend will be available to watch on these platforms in the following nations and territories:

Argentina: Fox Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

Spain: DAZN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

