Join us as we take a look through the wealth of new technical images that have arrived from Friday’s Free Practice sessions at Suzuka.

From cars in various states of undress to oodles of flo-viz paint being applied, we have plenty of images to dissect from the Japanese Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso’s excursion into the gravel has gifted us with a view of the Aston Martin AMR25’s diffuser and the floor tunnels that lead up to it. Also note the placement of the oil breather pipe below the rain light, which runs through the crash structure and the winglet mounted beneath that.

McLaren painted flo-viz on various locations around the MCL39 during Free Practice as they looked to gather some information regarding the real world flow patterns, here we can see the paint has been doused on the front suspension fairings and the side of the chassis.

Another team that’s keen to understand how the airflow is moving around the car and used flo-viz to do so, was Racing Bulls, with paint applied on the front suspension region that’s migrated rearward here around the sidepod.

A close up of the rear end of the Red Bull RB21, including the rear wing mounting pillar’s exhaust surround and the beam wing, also not how the diffuser has a small downward curvature where it intersects with the crash structure.

A look at the floor fences from beneath on the Mercedes W16 as the floor is moved around the garage. Note the geometrical features of each fence as they work their way from the leading edge of the floor, outwards to the front corner.

A close up of the front section of the sidepod on the Sauber C45, with the jutted inlet introduced at the Australian Grand Prix providing a different characteristic to many of the solutions used by their rivals, while it’s also clear there are depressions in the sidepod’s upper surface just behind the mirror assembly.

A look at the floor edge detail on the Haas VF-25, with the team also installing a Kiel probe rake ahead of the rear tyre to monitor how the airflow behaves in this region.

Williams have a new front wing available to them for the Japanese Grand Prix, as they look for better balance for the FW47 front-to-rear. This includes the notch that has been taken out of the lower rear corner of the endplate, seen here, which will help with their outwash objectives.

Here we can see a mechanic taking a close-up photograph of the flo-viz paint when the car has returned to the garage.

A great view of the floor fences on the Red Bull RB21, which notably has a notch cut out in the lower front corner of the inner most fence and you’ll note the variability in the thickness of that lower section, whilst the second fence in carries on above the floor’s tideline. We’re also able to see the end fences on the bib wing and the wall vanes above that.

A healthy dose of flo-viz paint was applied to the floor fences on the Sauber C45 during Free Practice in order that the team can assess whether the changes they’re making are responding as expected.

Red Bull have revised some design aspects of the RB21’s engine cover at the Japanese Grand Prix, as they look to find the right trade-off in performance between aerodynamics and cooling.

A close up of the outboard section of the front wing on the Mercedes W16, with special focus on the winglet used to aid in outwash generation.

A close up of the diffuser on the Haas VF-25, note the metal inserts in the upper corner are here as supports for the tie rods that connect the floor to the side of the crash structure.

Another look at the flo-viz on the McLaren MCL39’s front wing, suspension fairings and brake duct.

I’ll cover this in more detail later in the weekend but here’s a look at the updated floor on the Sauber C45, which has an updated geometry to the upswept section of the edge wing, amongst other detail changes.

Work being carried out on the front suspension of the Mercedes W16 reveals some details on the inboard elements, including the third/heave damper, which notably has a Belleville spring arrangement.

A close up of the Sauber C45’s rear end, including the rear section of the edge wing, the downsloping section of the sidepod and the engine cover, with the numerous outlets that the team have in play to help reject the heat created by the Ferrari powerunit and ancillaries.

