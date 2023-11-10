Jean Todt highlights Ferrari trend which will worry Fred Vasseur

Jean Todt fears pressure from the media and fans will push Ferrari into a change of team principal if the Scuderia’s progress slows.

Ferrari are on their fifth team boss since Todt stepped back from the position at the end of 2007, with the team making an encouraging start to the Fred Vasseur era in F1 2023.

The Italian outfit are the only team other than Red Bull to win a race this season, with Carlos Sainz triumphing in Singapore, and have started from pole position at five of the last nine races.

Jean Todt assesses Ferrari’s progress under Fred Vasseur

However, Ferrari remain without a Drivers’ title since Todt’s exit and sit a massive 420 points behind Red Bull in the Constructors’ standings ahead of the final two rounds in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi.

Todt, who masterminded Ferrari’s dominance with Michael Schumacher at the turn of the century, believes the team are still slightly lacking what is required to win on a regular basis.

And he has called for stability to allow the team to achieve their objectives, with the pressure on Ferrari from the outside doing them no favours.

He told French television station Canal Plus: “To win, you have to bring all the elements together, and today there is a little bit missing. Not a lot, but a little.

“Ferrari is a slightly different team because it creates emotion and passion like no other. Then, if it doesn’t work, the tendency is that with the pressure from the media and the tifosi we have to change bosses and that’s not necessarily a good thing.

“I think that at the time when I was the boss, one of the advantages that I was able to have – and that later allowed us to be successful – was precisely that we were able to benefit from stability.

“There is not long to go but, having said that, we know very well that it is the last thousandths that are the most difficult to achieve.”

Todt’s comments come after Red Bull team principal Christian Horner cited the pressure on the team from the Italian media and fans as the biggest obstacle to success for Ferrari, claiming the Scuderia “need to get back to being a race team.”

He explained: “It’s an Italian institution and there’s probably too many people at the top end. Everybody has an input and has a say.

“From the outside looking in, one of our strengths is that we move quickly, we make decisions and we stick to them. And if we make the wrong decision, we change the decision.

“I think, for Ferrari, the newspapers have such an influence on what happens there. So it’s a lot of pressure, being at Ferrari.”

