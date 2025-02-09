Jean Todt left ‘dumbfounded’ by Ferrari after leaving FIA role

Between 1993 and 2008, Jean Todt served as team boss for Scuderia Ferrari, helping to revive the team from a period of uninspired performances.

After leaving Ferrari, Todt took over as president of the FIA, using his shrewd negotiating skills and intimate knowledge of motorsport to help bring racing into a new era — but he hasn’t heard a peep from his former team since leaving his role.

Jean Todt faces radio silence from Ferrari

Back in 1966, a 20-year-old Frenchman named Jean Todt got his start in the motorsport world as a rally co-driver; the experience sparked in Todt a deep love of motorsport that has lasted ever since.

After his rally career, Todt took over as Peugeot team leader; during that era, the manufacturer won four World Rally Championship titles, four Paris-Dakar rallies, and two 24 Hours of Le Mans.

When Todt joined Scuderia Ferrari as the Formula 1 team’s boss in 1993, it had been a decade since the legendary marque had won a World Constructors’ Championship — though it had gotten tantalizingly close many times in the interim.

When Todt arrived, he found a team torn apart by internal fighting and a disastrous production system that desperately needed restructuring. Todt brought order to the Scuderia and, heading into 1996, it was Todt who convinced the legendary Michael Schumacher to join the team.

The transformation inside the Scuderia was huge, and under Todt’s watchful eye, Ferrari won 13 F1 championships, both for its team and its drivers. That he soon used his skills to assume the presidency of the FIA following his departure from Ferrari was no surprise.

What has been a surprise, though, is the fact that no one at Scuderia Ferrari has reached out to speak to Todt since leaving the presidency at the end of 2021.

“Since I left, I have heard from some members of the team, but since I left the FIA, I have never had contact again,” Todt revealed in an interview with La Repubblica, as reported in Speedweek.

“I have to say that this leaves me a little dumbfounded, considering how much time I have devoted to this incredible company and how many results we have achieved.”

Todt went on to describe the team as “a castle in ruins” when he arrived in 1993.

“Some of the designers were working in England and we had a wind tunnel that was outdated and almost unusable,” he said.

“But slowly we managed to create a real gem.”

Critically, Todt doesn’t claim full responsibility for the team’s turnaround; in the interview, he references “good people” who joined forces to form a “dream team” that enabled the outfit to mount success.

It isn’t clear why Todt hasn’t heard from Ferrari, which perhaps makes the situation all the more perplexing.

